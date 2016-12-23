In case you missed it, here's a moment from this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show that Mark especially enjoyed. Linda Purl in seasonal song with a medley of "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" and "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town":

Indeed. Linda has been a fixture on American TV screens from "Happy Days" to "The Office", "Matlock" to "Homeland", and later in the show she and Mark looked back on a few of her many telly Yules, including this Christmas episode of "Happy Days" with Linda, her fiancÃ© Fonzie, played by Henry Winkler, and the late Heather O'Rourke all under the mistletoe:

This year's Christmas Show also included:

~Dame SiÃ¢n Phillips, last heard of round these parts reprising her Tony-nominated performance as Marlene Dietrich in our Frank Loesser special, remembering Dylan Thomas and "A Child's Christmas In Wales";

~jazz guitarist Russell Malone with a Yuletide surprise for Mark;

~the story of Snowflake Bentley, an unlettered Vermont farm boy who discovered one of the most widely known scientific facts about our winter wonderland;

~the great Irish tenor Anthony Kearns singing the most haunting of his native land's Christmas carols;

~Denis and AgnÃ¨s from the Owl's Bread boulangerie in Quebec helping Steyn enjoy some bootleg bÃ»che de NoÃ«l;

~and Mark and the girls celebrating the return of a favorite bioluminescent larva.

We'll try to post a few other moments from the show over this Christmas weekend.

