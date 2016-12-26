A Se'nnight (plus Boxing Day bonus) of Steyn, December 19-26

Happy Boxing Day to all our readers around the British Commonwealth. Happy St Stephen's Day to our readers in much of Continental Europe. Happy Hanukkah to our Jewish readers. Happy, er, Monday to our American readers. We hope that wherever you are you had a safe and blessed Christmas.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven ...whoops, eight days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's celebration of a favorite Johnny Mercer song, which he subsequently performed on this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show.

~Mark's weekend observations on the targeting of Christmas in Germany proved sadly prophetic. Just 48 hours later, twelve people were killed and dozens horribly injured at a Berlin Christkindlmarkt by one of Chancellor Merkel's "refugees". Steyn pondered the madness of Merkel and the western leadership class in a much-read column for Australia's Herald Sun.

~In a subsequent piece, he noted that this latest outbreak of Allahu Akbar was perpetrated, yet again, not by a "lone wolf" but by a known wolf.

~On Wednesday Mark Santa-suited-up for this year's edition of The Mark Steyn Christmas Show. (For previous, see here.) It was a show of contrasting moods - swingin', sacred, sublime and subversive. As William Housey raved:

What a great family friendly Christmas show. Listened, learned, laughed, and imagined eating that French pastry.

Scroll down for Mark's big finale.

~On Thursday, after a somnolent couple of years, the lethargic judges of the DC courts gave Steyn an early Christmas and dumped a big lump of coal in his stocking. The immediate consequence is that Mark and self-conferred Nobel Laureate Michael Mann will be heading to trial. But the long-term consequences for the First Amendment are of wider application and very disturbing, as noted by The Washington Post, Reason and National Review. We thank those many readers who've written in support, and especially those who've expressed it by buying Steyn's climatological bestseller on the subject.

~As is now traditional at SteynOnline, the Christmas season saw the return of our old friend Persimmon Coxcomb.

~Christmas Day brought a cornucopia of Yuletide delights from Mark - from food to films to festive fun. For our Christmas Song of the Week, Mark waxed personal and introduced a special performance of "The Wexford Carol" by the great tenor Anthony Kearns.

As promised, here's the finale from this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show, in which Mark hits a, er, new high:

As Theresa Gabriella-Frey enthused:

Love your variety Christmas show

Thank you, Theresa. Mark loves doing it.

A new week at SteynOnline begins today with the holiday without end.