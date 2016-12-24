Christmas Eve Highs and Lows

In case you missed it, we've been posting a few scenes from this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show. We started with Linda Purl's festive opening medley, moved on to Mark's own seasonal offering with some demented piccolo support, and moved on to his efforts to sneak a bootleg bÃ»che de NoÃ«l past Homeland Security.

There were lots of other great moments on the show, including Dame SiÃ¢n Phillips with "A Child's Christmas In Wales", Anthony Kearns of the Irish Tenors with "O Come, All Ye Faithful", the story of Snowflake Bentley, and the great jazz guitarist Russell Malone with "Christmas Time Is Here".

Here's how Mark closed out the show, with Emma Kershaw, Janet Mooney and Kate Graham to help hoist him up the octaves. Do stay tuned for the closing sequence in which our fabulous band barnstorm their way through a rollicking "Marshmallow World":

Mark has worked with these great musicians for many years, so we hope you enjoy seeing some of them on camera - in rough order of the closing sequence: Kevin Amos conducting, Ralph Salmins on drums, Pat White on trumpet, Don Richardson on bass, Claire McInerney on tenor sax, Gordon Campbell on trombone, Jeff Leach on celeste, Nick Moss on alto, Geoff Eales on piano, Charlie Brown on violin, and Pete Walton on guitar. Thanks to them and to all Mark's special guests. As Carol Anne tweets:

I'm lovin' @MarkSteynOnline's #Christmas special.

We hope at least a few viewers agree with you, Carol Anne. Putting together Christmas shows is one of the things Mark most enjoys.

Have a wonderfully festive season from all of us at SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Christmas Show.

PS For some ghosts of Christmas past, see here.