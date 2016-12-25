Mark Steyn

The Wexford Carol

We hope, wherever you are around the world, you're enjoying a peaceful and blessed Christmas. In lieu of our usual Song of the Week at this hour, we present something for the season, as another Christmas draws to a close.

On this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show Mark was in sentimental mood, recalling some of his earliest festive memories from his grandparents' home in Ireland. So he asked Anthony Kearns to sing his favorite Irish Christmas carol. Anthony is one of the world's greatest tenors, but he hails from County Wexford, which gives you a clue as to what's coming next:

As Lois Johnson comments:

Beautiful!

It is, indeed. And make sure you stay tuned for Anthony's rendition of "Adeste fidelis" - "O Come All Ye Faithful" - in Latin and in English.

On this year's Christmas show, there's more traditional music, albeit untraditionally performed - including a jazzy rendition of "O Come All Ye Faithful" by Linda Purl.

For more from this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show, see here.

