As a postscript to this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show, here's a first-footing video edition of our Song of the Week, celebrating the only New Year number since "Auld Lang Syne" to become a seasonal staple. Mark explains the song's background - and then takes a crack at it live:

That's Pete Callard on guitar in the spooky intro and outro, with Geoff Eales providing the midnight piano plinks. Those "Auld Lang Syne" evocations in the instrumental break are courtesy of Kevin Amos and the orchestra. It came out a few seconds longer than the album version, but we hope it didn't outstay its welcome.

