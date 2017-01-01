A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 26-January 1

Happy New Year to our readers around the world. We have a song for the season, and some auld lang cine.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with some appropriate musical performances from Mark's guests on this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show - for the day itself, one of the most haunting of Christmas carols, followed by some mellow music for Boxing Day.

~As for Boxing Day itself, this year even more so than usual it signaled the holiday without end.

~On Tuesday Mark remembered George Michael, his rhymes and reasons.

~On Wednesday he rounded up various reactions to the very belated developments in the interminable lawsuit brought against him by Big Climate's serial plaintiff Michael E Mann. One of the dafter passages from the DC Court of Appeals' opinion was considered separately (scroll down). Down Under, Tim Blair knows what side he's on. We thank those many readers who've written in support, and especially those who've expressed it by buying Steyn's climatological bestseller on the subject.

~Also midweek, Mark spent Wednesday and Thursday guest-hosting America's Number One radio show, and covering topics from the Year of Trump and Brexit to the Twitter-policing of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' grieving friends and family.

~Even in holiday weeks, the planet spins. On Friday, Steyn pondered the outgoing Obama Administration's exertions upon Israel, and from Illinois a Big Government effort to turn hairdressers into Stasi stylists.

~For New Year's Eve, Mark offered some movies for the last night - of the year, and of the world. He also returned to a favorite song by Frank Loesser:

Stephanie Malaspian responds:

Thanks for the ginger cheer.

