A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 2-8

The week, and the year, began with a song for the season.

~On Monday Steyn marked two recent passings - the man who invented Kinder Eggs, on which vexed subject Mark and the Department of Homeland Security strongly disagree; and the great Debbie Reynolds, who did everything from sodden singing with Gene Kelly to hooty-hooting with the hooty owls.

~On Tuesday Steyn found himself reeling under a double assault - from the District of Columbia courts and from fans of the new film La La Land.

~On Wednesday Mark guest-hosted for Rush on America's Number One radio show. Among the topics discussed was the decision of Dr Judith Curry to quit Georgia Tech because of the "craziness" of the climate science echo chamber. As Jo Nova wrote, "Steyn doesn't hold back" in a withering dissection of the disgusting treatment of Dr Curry by hockey-stick huckster Michael E Mann and his Mann-boys. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~As for the ongoing lawsuit Mann filed against Steyn, now in its fifth year, Jo Nova put it well:

Mark Steyn has no fear of Michael Mann.

We thank those many readers who've written in support of Mark, and especially those who've expressed it by buying his climatological bestseller on Mann's damage to science.

~Steyn ended the week with a second guest-hosting stint for Rush behind the Golden EIB Microphone. An hour into the show, Fort Lauderdale International Airport went into lockdown when yet another "known wolf" opened fire at the Terminal Two baggage claim. As with recent attacks in Brussels and Istanbul, it underlined a point Mark made almost seven years ago - that the so-called "secure area" of the airport only makes the non-secure area an ever more inviting target.

~Later on Friday Steyn launched the first weekend edition of the new Mark Steyn Show. Among his guests were a Goodfella and his missus, Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino. Paul sang a world-famous Neapolitan song written for his aunt - "O Sole Mio" - and, more surprisingly, Rudyard Kipling's "Road to Mandalay". He then segued from Kipling to Kissinger:

~For our Saturday movie date, Steyn presented a special video edition of Mark at the Movies, looking at this year's Oscar favorite.

