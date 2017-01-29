Image

Mark Steyn

La Vie en rose
Steyn's Song of the Week #290

by Louiguy, Marguerite Monnot and Ã‰dith Piaf

http://www.steynonline.com/7688/la-vie-en-rose

For this week's Song of the Week, Mark celebrates the 70th anniversary of one of the most beautiful of all French popular songs, performed by the great Patsy Gallant. Patsy had a monster disco hit around the world with "From New York To LA" and then an incredible eight-year run in Starmania, the blockbuster Paris musical hit. But she has always loved Ã‰dith Piaf, and Mark is thrilled to present not only her version of "La Vie en rose" but, as a bonus, another Piaf success - "Sous le ciel de Paris":

If you're wondering about Patsy's third song - a very powerful finale - check out the full show.

~Also on this weekend's Mark Steyn Show: Big Mac at the movies, courtesy of Michael Keaton as McDonald's honcho Ray Croc; Mark's ties to MI6; and a tip of the hat to Mary Tyler Moore.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

