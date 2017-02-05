Now that Punxsutawny Phil has decreed another six weeks of winter, Mark thought we should have a wintry love song for this week's post-Groundhog Song of the Week. He's joined by one of the most successful lyricists of our time, the multi-Oscar- and Tony-winner Tim Rice, to talk about one of Tim's comparatively few hits not to come from a film or show score. The Top Five record didn't come out quite the way Tim intended, as he explains. So Mark invited Emma Kershaw along to sing "A Winter's Tale" with its correct rhymes, and previously unheard third verse:

"A Winter's Tale", by Mike Batt and Tim Rice, was arranged for Emma and the band by Kevin Amos.

For more from Tim Rice, see Mark's tribute to 007 composer John Barry, and his remembrance of Bobby Vee.

