Fun for Young and Old

From The Mark Steyn Show, here's another SteynPost that CRTV declined to air shortly before firing him. Nevertheless, we thought you might like to see it.

In this edition, Mark talks about age and identity - as manifested in America, France, Turkey and elsewhere:

On tomorrow's Mark Steyn Show, something rather special: you won't want to miss it.

~The circumstances of Mark's firing continue to attract comment and analysis. The Useful Republicans note that CRTV managed to get rid of the one host who got the last US election season right, as opposed to calling it entirely wrong. Conservative Treehouse has more on CRTV boss Cary Katz, the "student loan billionaire" and Jim Jeffords supporter, in relation to recent developments at CRTV.

We continue to be buried in supportive emails, for which Mark is very grateful - especially given that CRTV reneged on its contractual obligation to pay production and payroll costs for the shows they aired, and has left him in a serious six-figure financial hole. There are more comments over at our Facebook page, and CRTV customers continue to pass along their comments to the company. When you cancel your subscription at CRTV, their Customer Service department demands to know why. Here's what Shawn McRae told them:

I subscribed about five weeks ago so that I could watch Mark Steyn and his excellent interviews. I was promised a full year of the Mark Steyn show, and now you have broken your contract with him, and have broken your promise to me by canceling his show. Apparently, even past episodes and posts are unavailable to me. I have no other interest in CRTV programming, particularly after such atrocious and unethical business conduct. I therefore demand a full and immediate refund and permanent cancellation of my subscription. With great distaste, Shawn McRae

Meanwhile, here's today's selection of reader emails:

Mark,

Along with almost everyone else who has expressed their opinion on your sacking, you are the reason I paid for a subscription.

If I was a TV or paperback detective I would describe the vibe I am getting from CRTV as "hinky". Something isn't right...Very weird indeed. I expect in the future you will clue us in.

Along with the rest of your loyal fans we will continue to support you. At least we are getting good product from you, it seems all you are receiving in these recent years are headaches (and now thumb aches!).

Al from Arroyo Grande, California

**

I'm very sad to hear about your show's cancellation. I'd like to know why. I really enjoyed it, your theme song is great (just bought the CD).

I'll miss you, and hope to see you back on TV soon.

Melanie Collins

**

Mark....

I was very sad to see you disappear from CRTV, and I was furious at the way CRTV handled the change. There was nothing else on CRTV that provided the same quality that your pieces did. I find very little value in the remaining personalities, and I have cancelled my subscription.

Please find another outlet for your show; I promise here and now to be a charter subscriber to your show on its new network. Let us know when you are ready to start again.

Jon Minear

**

Dear Mark,

I have been a fan of yours since Christ was a killick, and like your other commenters, only subscribed to CRTV because of you. I can't see why those twerps gave you the boot, but whatever; as of a few minutes ago I have cancelled my subscription.

I will miss your show, as will my QuÃ©bÃ©coise wife (she loved the Patsy Gallant episode).

I would love to see someone with half a set of testes take you on somewhere else in the Canadian media. Although it was nice to see you on Evan Solomon's Question Period last Sunday, you sure could add a lot of sane insight to those smug "At Issue" or "Sunday Talk" panels hosted by the boring former first couple of the CBC, Peter and Wendy. Or you could host a show similar to BBC's "Question Time".

Alas that will never happen in the Deranged Dominion.

Anyhoo, we mourn your show's demise, and think CRTV is headed for the dung heap. Yours aye,

David J. Forestell

Ottawa

**

Hi Mark,

Just a note to let you know that I have cancelled my CRTV membership.

I was shocked to see that they gave you the full Kremlin Wall Photo Treatment. What the Hell?

I hope you can carry on in some other way. It was a great show and I would be happy to direct my subscription fee (they assured me I would get a full refund, which is something) to the Mark Steyn TV Network.

James McBean

Vancouver

**

Dear Mark,

I am so darn ticked off about this CRTV thing I can't even stand sitting next to myself. Fuming!

Anyhow...at some point I will calm down and having now saved the $99.00 I was going to pay for renewal I wait for you to come up with something to give all of us Steynites our fix. I'll tuck the $$$ away and save it for a new Mark Steyn venture, be it book or podcast or show.

Have I told you lately that I LOVED the show that you had put together?

Sending fond remarks from

Bob and Mary in Florida

**

Hey Mark,

You can add my voice to the chorus of the devastated that you've been unceremoniously dumped by CRTV. It boggles the mind.

The Mark Steyn Show exceeded expectation in all its forms, from the theme music and animated intro, to the interviews, commentary, and musical entertainment. As a long time consumer of your oeuvre, I confess that I was somewhat leery of your ability to pull off a variety show. Just because you can rival Rush Limbaugh for three hours on the radio, equal WFB, Jr. in obits, write serious and prescient books on demography, oh yeah, and be the sharp end of the spear in the global fight for free speech rights, doesn't mean you could produce a variety show that was worth watching.

I stand corrected. My wife and I loved every installment. As two of the last conservatives in Seattle, your show was a lifeline to the ever decreasing land of thoughful, reasoned argument where history and the facts surrounding current events were objectively presented.

That land just got a little smaller. We'll miss your show greatly, but will continue to support you and your efforts in any way we can.

Very Best Regards,

Jim Holman

**

Mark,

I join in solidarity with John Holcombe (noted on today's SteynOnline) in cancelling my subscription (just sent) to CRTV because they will no longer carry your wondeful show. Very disappointing.

I am not related to John Holcombe, but if we share a last name and he cancelled his subscription too he must be a decent fellow.

GD Holcombe

Minocqua, Wisconsin

**

I only ordered CRTV because of your show. What are they thinking??

Jecca Geffre

**

Dear Mark,

Just a note to say how disappointed I am that your show was cancelled. I particularly enjoyed the La Vie en rose show. I suspect that in your ideal world you would not feel the need to discuss free speech or political correctness, and you could spend your time on the truly important things of this life, such as beautiful music.

With warm regards,

Bill Carson