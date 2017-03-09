Steyn on The Howie Carr Show On the Air

March 9, 2017 http://www.steynonline.com/7706/steyn-on-the-howie-carr-show He's no hit with CRTV's boss, but he's Number One at Amazon (at least on Wednesday March 8th 2017) It's always an honor when Mark gets to be on the air with New England's radio colossus Howie Carr. On Wednesday's show they discussed everything from Trump's Tweeting to the media's circular re-inforcement of its own importance to the faintheartedness of Republicans on Obamacare. You can hear (and watch) the full interview here. Mark mentioned to Howie that he'd need a spectacular uptake in royalties from his cat album to get out of the financial hole CRTV had lowered him into - and lo and behold, he was modestly heartened to discover on getting off the air that Feline Groovy had mysteriously hit Number One on Amazon's vocal jazz chart (see right). Today, Thursday, Mark will be back on the radio north of the border with his old friend and former piano-playing imam Andrew Lawton, live on AM980 in London, Ontario at 2pm Eastern. And there'll be a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show later today here at SteynOnline. ~Speaking of The Mark Steyn Show, Howie began his interview with Mark by asking him about his firing by CRTV and the cancellation of the show. The question caught Mark a little on the hop, but he gave a sincere answer and a little of the background to his sacking, and the financial ruin it has left him in. We hope it wasn't too glum a start to the segment. For his part Mark is very thankful for all your emails, especially given CRTV boss Cary Katz's weirdly vicious efforts to destroy him completely: It is very scary to be on the receiving end of an assault by an obsessive billionaire with unlimited resources. There are more comments over at our Facebook page, and many CRTV customers have passed along their comments to the company. In order to get a refund, CRTV Customer Service insists on a reason for canceling the subscription. Here's what Gary Sprung told them: Dear CRTV Support, Tell Mr. Katz that I only subscribed to CRTV to see and hear Mark Steyn's insightful analyses, brilliant turns of phrase and wry humor (or humour). He's one of the best current writers in the English language and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to all his efforts. I was deeply disappointed to learn that his contract had been abruptly terminated, but I had a sense of foreboding when the radio spots for CRTV mentioned Mark Levin, Michelle Malkin "and others", without mentioning Mark Steyn. With his best-selling books, newspaper and magazine columns and his frequent guest-hosting duties on Rush Limbaugh's radio program, he has developed quite a loyal following, as I'm sure you have recently discovered while processing subscription cancellations. If it were possible to lure him back to CRTV (hint: pay the expenses you left him with in your haste and avoid a costly lawsuit), I would renew my CRTV subscription. I'm not holding my breath . . . Sorry to see what held so much promise end like this, Gary Sprung

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Thank you, Gary. Mark was thrilled to hear from Carmel-by-the-Sea, as he loves Play Misty For Me. He wonders if you'd like to call Cary Katz up late at night and say huskily, "Play 'Mark Steyn on Swedish demographics' for me..." As always, we have a selection of your emails: Hi Mark, Disappointed is an understatement about the cancellation of your CRTV show. There are not enough adjectives to express how much we enjoyed watching your commentary, your interviews, the musical segments including the history behind the music, etc. You were a significant draw to new subscribers at CRTV, my history junkie, musician son for one and my daughter. I have written to CRTV expressing my discontent and unhappiness that your shows were removed from the website before we were able to watch them all; we paid to see those shows and have now been denied. Do you have control over the shows and if you do, will they be made available? Best to you from an unhappy

Bette S. PS Just read we won't be seeing the Larry Arnn interview either......damn disgusting. Thank you, Bette. You can see the Larry Arnn interview here. And we hope, gradually, to make the other shows available, too. ** Dear Mark, Thank God for your website, only place that has told me what is going on with CRTV and your contract. I called them earlier this week when I found you weren't even listed on the Home page, and they told me that YOU quit, YOU tore up your contract. I asked for Mark Levin's email so I could beg him to get you back on the show, I'm stunned to find out that not only did the CRTV personnel lie to me but let me go on and on and on the phone exclaiming how unique, how necessary, how important YOUR show is, was, to the success of CRTV! It is almost beyond belief, I finally have a program, without endless commercials, stupid asides, meaningless prattle, and its gone???!!! I not only watched your posts and weekly shows MORE than once I must tell you they introduced me to a variety of ideas - musical and literary - that I had not pursued before. If you are guilty of anything it is that you're not stuck in the DC political bubble! Quel dommage! I've followed you forever, I have - I think - all of your books (lol, I particularly like the Passing Parade - who would have thought a modern obit could be a thing of wit and fine reflection!) and now like everyone else, I will cancel CRTV (had they not lied to me about the contract I might have been more flexible) and WAIT for you to be on another cable somewhere - in the meantime I live for this website - I make a point of NOT missing any of your Rush duties and I'm just in shock, YOU were the single most poignant, enlightening, amusing, delightfully good natured while dishing out well placed barbs not only on CRTV but all of media!!!!! All the best, can't wait for the book you have been mentioning, Beth Williams ** When LevinTV migrated to CRTV and added the Mark Steyn Show, my wife and I were very pleased and became members. We became regulars, tuning in almost daily, and got to experience and appreciate Mark Steyn who is intelligent and articulate. When we logged on last Monday evening, we noticed Mark Steyn no longer appeared. We inquired and were given the "talking points response." With this, we cancelled our subscription. Well, this development was extremely troublesome. CRTV had now become nothing but "conservative talk on TV" and the reality is that one can only take so much of this type of programming. Louder with Crowder is obviously aimed at the younger set but his antics and especially the language is not appealing to either of us. Mark Steyn is a delight and we looked forward to his daily and weekend shows because of his in depth interviews with very interesting guests: his inclusion of entertainers, songs, movie reviews, artists, poems, authors and much more. We truly hope that the Mark Steyn Show continues on some other outlet and when it does we will definitely become subscribers. Ed and Marilyn Braun

Fort Myers, Florida ** I was disappointed to see your show and segments have been removed, the day the music died at CRTV. I have cancelled my subscription and let them know that I will not accept their expired contract nonsense. During your tribute to Alan Colmes you mentioned labels shutting down debate in politics which I agree. I couldn't help myself in this instance though and labeled the people at CRTV a bunch of dirty dingoes. Kathy Brazier

Calgary Alberta ** I have to agree with the majority of all the people who are saddened by CRTV pulling the plug on you Mr. Steyn. Really enjoyed the way you laid out you format with the weekend style and the different week day guests (I think it brought back the Dick Cavett style of in-depth interviews). Also really enjoyed the music part, which surprised me to no end. David Pelletier ** Mark, Terrible news about the cancellation of the CRTV show. I only subscribed for your content, and they've even taken down the old shows! So I told them to cancel my subscription and give me a pro rata refund. Hope you can continue the show with another service, maybe blaze TV or Fox. David C. Read

Keene, Texas ** Good afternoon, I sent an email yesterday to you and I was inquiring about the Mark Steyn Show on CRTV and I guess I found the answer this morning on your website. I called CRTV today and canceled my subscription. The Mark Steyn Show was the only reason I watched CRTV. I have been without cable for the past five years and I don't miss the Fox News shouting matches between commercial breaks. I do think the Mark Steyn Show is an outstanding show. I enjoyed the long form interviews and the other segments. I would be willing to pay $100 a quarter to watch the Mark Steyn Show. I will stay tuned for the new and improved Mark Steyn Show. Scot Albrecht ** Mark!! Just wanted to let you know I cancelled my CRTV subscription. I'm so sad and frustrated. I truly enjoyed the content of your shows and the world is now at a great loss. Your show was like candy to my eyes, ears, and mind. There is nothing quite like it, it was so refreshing and it cannot be replaced. I rarely have time to watch any sort of TV - but I made the time for your show and I never felt guilty sitting in front of the TV because I was being enriched, entertained, and getting smarter at the same time. I'm in shock and disbelief. I really don't understand why good things can't last. I sincerely hope you are able to revive your show on another platform. Soon! btw - I love Mark Levin and I had originally joined CRTV prior to it's inception (levinTV). But when your show started you were all I could watch w/ my limited time. Maybe they dropped you b/c you were drawing viewers away from the other shows?!? Anyway I still love Levin, but i had to drop CRTV to make the point of how mad and disgusted I was. David Jones

North Richland Hills, Texas ** Mark, Our family has been a long time supporter of all things "Steyn". For us having your show cancelled gives us a "Where are the Pitchforks!" reaction. As much as we desire to support conservative enterprises the only reason we were CRTV subscribers were to watch your show and support your efforts. We remain optimistic that as nature abhors a vacuum that much talent cannot go long with out a suitable forum. Thomas Pitts

Stehekin, Washington ** Oh, Mark, I join the dozens ~ nay, hundreds! of others who are mourning CRTV's Worst Decision Ever. I am currently vacillating between anger & denial, & do not expect to achieve acceptance anytime soon. I do hope you can fill us in on what happened, so we can collectively bombard CRTV with our anger, but, more importantly, I want you to have a new venue to broadcast your shows. How can we help make that happen? Where do we send money? Will you get to keep that lovely set? Please let us help you resurrect the Great Steyn Show. Prayers & Wishes,

Olga ** Mark, I canceled my CRTV subscription. Sad to see it end. It was the best show to watch. I hope you have other similar plans in store. Joey Corpus © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

