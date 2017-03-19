 Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 13-19

http://www.steynonline.com/7718/a-sennight-of-steyn-march-13-19

Bond villain Robert Davi and Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black on The Mark Steyn Show

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Song of the Week special with a brace of 007 guests: Bond lyricist Don Black and Bond villain Robert Davi joined Mark to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first British song to win an Oscar - "Born Free". Click below to watch:

~Monday found Steyn back behind the Golden EIB Microphone guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show. While he was on the air, litigious climate mullah Michael E Mann filed his response to the latest proceduralist folderol in the Mann vs Steyn case, soon to enter its sixth year. At The Washington Post, Jonathan Adler analyzed the latest development.

~On Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show, Mark presented a full-length interview with the man who interrogated Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and other A-list terrorists, James E Mitchell. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday's SteynPost Mark considered issues of immigration, diversity, free speech ...and some famous lines of Kipling.

~On Thursday's SteynPost Mark mused on the supposedly non-existent "Deep State".

~On Friday's brand new episode of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark talked to Christopher Caldwell about immigration and Islam, in Europe and America.

~The week ended with The Australian republishing Steyn's much admired tribute to a great free-speech warrior, the late cartoonist Bill Leak.

As we mentioned last weekend, these days Mark is pretty much living off royalties from his his cat album. So the good news is that Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats continues to sell quite well. The bad news is that it's sold so well the CD has completely sold out at Amazon. More copies are en route (pay no attention to that "two to five weeks" notice), and should arrive tomorrow, Monday. In the meantime, you can pick up the physical album at CD Baby or direct from the Steyn store. And of course if you're downloadably minded, it can be yours in seconds via Amazon or iTunes.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with a live performance of an iconic Song of the Week. And don't miss Mark on the radio later this week.

en

