Let's Build a New Berlin Wall and Get Russia to Pay for It!

On Monday night Mark joined Tucker Carlson on his new and highly successful show at Fox News to discuss a strangely fevered day in Washington, beginning with FBI director James Comey's testimony to Congress - and the Democrats' lurid response:

"The Democrats turned Putin into a Bond villain: the man with the spider's touch," he said, using a line from 1964's "Goldfinger" theme to recount the way Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) described Putin on Monday,..

Steyn said that despite outward appearances, Russia is more Western than people think.

Taking away a century of Communism, and noting people like Peter Illych Tchaikovsky, Alexander Pushkin and Sergei Rachmaninoff, Steyn said it is effectively the "prodigal child of Western civilization."

He said the idea that America should turn Russia into a sworn enemy is "idiotic," calling Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan more dangerous than Putin.