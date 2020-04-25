The End of the World, a Decade on

Mark has been cut off from cameras and makeup ladies for a few weeks now. So, for that small brave band that miss him on video, we thought we'd post this interview from exactly ten years ago - April 26th 2010 - and see how it stands up a decade on.

The Hoover Institution's Peter Robinson (the man who wrote "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!") is always a very thoroughly prepared interviewer, so this is a more in-depth treatment than usual of the themes Mark raised in his 2006 bestseller America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. Click below to watch:

