Image

Mark Steyn

The End of the World, a Decade on

Ten Years Ago

https://www.steynonline.com/10249/the-end-of-the-world-a-decade-on

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Mark has been cut off from cameras and makeup ladies for a few weeks now. So, for that small brave band that miss him on video, we thought we'd post this interview from exactly ten years ago - April 26th 2010 - and see how it stands up a decade on.

The Hoover Institution's Peter Robinson (the man who wrote "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!") is always a very thoroughly prepared interviewer, so this is a more in-depth treatment than usual of the themes Mark raised in his 2006 bestseller America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. Click below to watch:

Mark will be back in audio only on Monday and Tuesday behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show. We hope you'll tune in!

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please let us know what you think of the above in the comments. If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club, you'll find more information here.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Steyn's Greatest Hits

  1. Professional Virgin
  2. Cry God for Speccie, England and St George!
  3. Fire and Faith
  4. The Men Who Walked Away
  5. Tripp Wire

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.