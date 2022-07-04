A Childhood Lost to Monsters and Their Enablers

We hope our American viewers had a great Independence Day. If you haven't yet heard it, we hope you'll want to give a listen to Mark's special for the Glorious Fourth, and his song for the season.

~Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with some thoughts from Mark on what he calls the Ginger Growler of the Week, and then moved on to real news.

His first guest was Samantha Smith, a survivor of Telford Britain's worst ever child gang-rape hell-hole (to date) - and no thanks to West Mercia Police. Harvey Proctor, a different kind of victim of a different constabulary, joined Mark to propose ways the UK's useless coppers might make a fresh start. Kelvin MacKenzie was up next to address the Government's betrayal of its voters on the unceasing migrant tide. And we rounded out the hour with music maestro Mike Batt.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time - and a bit more good news for one of our vaccine victims. Click below to watch:

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a Dominion Day edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. On Saturday Rick McGinnis' weekly movie date said hello to The Long Goodbye. Our marquee presentation was a Fourth of July Steyn Show special, with a musical accompaniment.

