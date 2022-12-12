Image

Mark Steyn

Looking the Other Way

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/13106/looking-the-other-way

Mark is still under the weather, so Patrick Christys returned to the guest hosting chair Monday evening for The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. Patrick checked in with YouTuber Mahyar Tousi on the "Islamophobia" card's effect on discourse and documentarian Charlie Peters on grooming gang revisionism.

Patrick then spoke to journalist Andy Ngo about Ngozi Fulani's Sistah Space, before getting royal biographer Angela Levin's thoughts on the Sussex sideshow.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

