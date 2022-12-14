Changing the Channel

Mark Dolan guest hosted another edition of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News this evening while Mark Steyn tends to some health issues. The substitute Mark discussed the growing migrant crisis with professor Matthew Goodwin and former MEP Patrick O'Flynn before turning to the crisis in the classroom with parent Calvin Watts. He rounded things out by talking about Fauci and free speech with Alexandra Marshall from The Spectator in Australia.

Click below to watch the full episode:

If you enjoy The Mark Steyn Show on your telly, you'll love it at sea. Alexandra Marshall, Bo Snerdley, and John O'Sullivan will be among our guests on next year's Mark Steyn Cruise, which sets sail from Trieste, Italy on July 7 and includes ports of call in Croatia, Montenegro and Greece. Get more information and reserve your cabin here.

If you've missed The Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.