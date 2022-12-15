Nursing Diversity

Another week of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News has come and gone. Mark Dolan ushered in the weekend in the guest host chair.

On tonight's programme, Mark spoke with nurse and psychotherapist Amy Gallagher about the NHS' ballooning wokeness budget before turning to the Sussex sideshow with the Spectator's Kara Kennedy.

Mark then discussed vaccine harms with Dr Aseem Malhotra. Former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie then sat down in the studio to round things out.

Watch the full episode here:

If you enjoy The Mark Steyn Show on your telly, you'll love it at sea. Tal Bachman, Bo Snerdley, and Andrew Lawton will be among our guests on next year's Mark Steyn Cruise, which sets sail from Trieste, Italy on July 7 and includes ports of call in Croatia, Montenegro and Greece. Get more information and reserve your cabin here.

If you've missed The Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.