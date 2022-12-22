Rotherham Reject

Mark Steyn continues to tend to his health this holiday season, so Patrick Christys kindly guest hosted the last Mark Steyn Show before Christmas on Thursday.

Tonight, Patrick did a victory lap with documentarian Charlie Peters after Rotherham councillor Dominic Beck withdrew from standing as the Rother Valley Labour candidate. Former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie then swung by to weigh in on how much migrants are costing Britons.

Patrick then spoke with Social Democratic Party leader William Clouston about Chinese croneyism before talking about prayer near abortion clinics with Reverend William Pearson-Gee.

Future Mark Steyn Cruise guest Leilani Dowding then capped things off to talk about officialdom and the JFK assassination.

