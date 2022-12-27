It's a shorter week for The Mark Steyn Show on GB News with the holidays upon us, but Tonia Buxton kicked things off in the guest host chair Tuesday as Mark Steyn tends to his health.

Tonia focused on the post-pandemic order, talking about the mental health consequences of lockdowns with London South Bank University professor Marcantonio Spada and the British government's "nudging" units with journalist Laura Dodsworth. Tonia then spoke about the official narrative with Daily Sceptic editor-in-chief Toby Young before closing things out with entrepreneur Zoe Clews on how to make 2023 a saner year.

Mark Steyn continues to tend to his health this holiday season, so Patrick Christys kindly guest hosted the last Mark Steyn Show before Christmas on Thursday.

You can watch the full episode here. Episode transcripts are available here.

~We had a busy Christmas at SteynOnline, starting with Mark hosting a live Clubland Q&A on the eve of Christmas Eve. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date was a seasonal romantic comedy, Don Hartman's Holiday Affair, followed by a return of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols featuring a dozen of Mark's special guests, including Tal Bachman, Linda Purl, Emma Kershaw, and Eva Vlaardingerbroek. On Christmas Day, Mark served up a Christmas cornucopia of songs, poems, stories, and more, before fêting "White Christmas" as our Song of the Week. On Boxing Day, Tal Bachman kicked off a two-parter on a song that changed him – and music itself.

