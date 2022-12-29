Don't Let Them Eat Cake

Guest host Tonia Buxton closed out another week of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News Thursday evening as Mark continues recovering from his two heart attacks a few weeks back.

Tonia opened the show with former Southampton footballer Matt Le Tissier reacting to the breaking news of Brazilian soccer great Pelé's passing. She then spoke with presenter Steve Miller about celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's desire for school meals funded by the sugar tax.

Leilani Dowding then joined the programme to talk about criminalizing cat-calling, before YouTuber Mahyar Tousi came on to discuss the Taliban's increasing human rights abuses.

Lastly, Telegraph columnist Zoe Strimpel visited the studio for a chat about English wines.

You can watch the full episode here. Episode transcripts are available here.

If you enjoy The Mark Steyn Show on your telly, you'll love it at sea. Michele Bachmann, Alexandra Marshall and Leilani Dowding will be among our guests on next year's Mark Steyn Cruise, which sets sail from Trieste, Italy on July 7 and includes ports of call in Croatia, Montenegro and Greece. Get more information and reserve your cabin here.

If you've missed The Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.