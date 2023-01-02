Diversity, Debt, and Decline

It's a new week and a new year for The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. As Mark continues his cardiac recovery, Patrick Christys guest hosted the first episode of 2023 on Monday.

Patrick started off discussing yet another Rotherham scandal with documentarian Charlie Peters. Soon after, stat man Jamie Jenkins joined the programme to talk about lockdown harms and NHS failings.

Next up was Adam Hawksbee of the Onward think tank on childcare costs. Lastly, Joseph Robertson of Orthodox Conservatives joined Patrick to lament the decline of shoe-shining in England.

You can watch the full episode here. Episode transcripts are available here.

If you enjoy The Mark Steyn Show on your telly, you'll love it at sea. Bo Snerdley, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and John O'Sullivan will be among our guests on next year's Mark Steyn Cruise, which sets sail from Trieste, Italy on July 7 and includes ports of call in Croatia, Montenegro and Greece. Get more information and reserve your cabin here.

If you've missed The Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.