Mark Steyn

Criminalising Opinion

The Mark Steyn Show

It's the end of another week of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. Leo Kearse guest hosted Thursday evening's show while Mark continues to tend to his health.

On tonight's programme, Leo spoke to Toby Young of the Free Speech Union about whether Scotland's proposed conversion therapy ban veers into criminalising opinion. Next up was Kara Kennedy of the Spectator on the unexpected virtues of smoking.

Former Southampton footballer Matt Le Tissier joined to talk about Novak Djokovic and Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Celebrity psychologist Arthur Cassidy rounded things out with his take on Prince Harry's leaked memoir and whether royal reconciliation is possible.

You can watch the full episode here. Episode transcripts are available here.

If you enjoy The Mark Steyn Show on your telly, you'll love it at sea. Tal Bachman, Michele Bachmann, and Bo Snerdley will be among our guests on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise, which sets sail from Trieste, Italy on July 7 and includes ports of call in Croatia, Montenegro and Greece.

If you've missed The Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

Most Viewed

