It's the end of another week of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. Leo Kearse guest hosted Thursday evening's show while Mark continues to tend to his health.

On tonight's programme, Leo spoke to Toby Young of the Free Speech Union about whether Scotland's proposed conversion therapy ban veers into criminalising opinion. Next up was Kara Kennedy of the Spectator on the unexpected virtues of smoking.

Former Southampton footballer Matt Le Tissier joined to talk about Novak Djokovic and Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Celebrity psychologist Arthur Cassidy rounded things out with his take on Prince Harry's leaked memoir and whether royal reconciliation is possible.

You can watch the full episode here. Episode transcripts are available here.

