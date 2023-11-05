Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 29-November 4

https://www.steynonline.com/13908/a-sennight-of-steyn-october-29-november-4

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~For Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark took on a subject that really matters: L-O-V-E.

~On Monday, Mark explained what happened when he landed in America's wretched capital city expecting to start trial but instead being left For Want of a Judge.

~Mark returned to a discussion of his thwarted trial in Tuesday's notebook as well as a look at the western world that opened the gates to its enemies...

~ On Wednesday, Mark hosted a special Clubland Q and A to address what happened in DC along with other pressing news items.

~Laura Rosen Cohen returned with another batch of her famous links Thursday.

~On Friday Mark explored The Great Transitioning.

~At week's end at SteynOnline, we enjoyed Ann & Phelim's Scoop featuring Mark and a reprisal of Mark's review of Interstellar (featuring Dr Mann Super Villain).

Book now for the upcoming 2024 Mark Steyn Cruise including special guests:

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Conrad Black, Leilani Dowding, James Golden aka Bo Snerdley, Andrew Lawton and Michele Bachmann.

This seven-day Caribbean cruise departs from Fort Lauderdale on February 24th with stops in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Cozumel, Mexico.

For more information, contact The Cruise & Vacation Authority at 1-844-340-3350 or visit MarkSteynCruise.com

