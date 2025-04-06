A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 30-April 5

Today, Mark and friends set sail on The Mark Steyn Cruise from Barcelona to Southampton.

Last night, we aired the concluding episode of Mark's popular narration of our most recent Tales for Our Time -"The Girl on the Boat" - a feature available to our Club Members.

Thank you and welcome to all our new and returning members! Even while we are at sea, SteynOnline isn't taking a break. So, visit often.

(If you missed this year's cruise, we'll share details about the 2026 Mark Steyn Cruise soon, so stay tuned and don't miss out again...)

We had big news out of DC this week regarding the case that Michael E. Mann apparently never wants to end. The judge has found his way to now also slapp (!) down Mann's request to stay his payment of half a million bucks to National Review.

As Mann's case continues to fall apart, Steyn Club Members remain on top of the "hoax" that Mann has foisted on Mark, Rand, National Review, and CEI, and they have some suggestions (and questions).

Jo writes from the U.S.:

Mann and his brethren should be forced to apologize in public in Ottawa, the UN, every Social Media platform, and deliver the full text of his unmitigated hoax they perpetrated on the populations of the world in full.

While Robert in the UK wants to follow the money (as do we):

It's not really telling us much when the "Climate Science Legal Defense Fund" is nominated as the provider of Mann's legal expenses. What I'd like to know is where does that fund get those funds?

And we agree 100% with John:

No stay; Mann must pay! Hurray!!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the rest of week looked at SteynOnline:

~ Body and Soul – Steyn's Song of the Week – is a tune that is famous for its "most famous and celebrated saxophone solo in the history of jazz". Take a listen!

~ Mark's Monday Notebook has more on the Telsa rage that is running rampant across the country, including what is happening up in Mark's neck of the woods.

~ Mark spent a few days in Europe preparing for the Mark Steyn Cruise, and noticed there is a disturbing trend in politics there, the latest of which has resulted in Marine Le Pen's guilty verdict in France (Democracy Dies in Plain Sight) – Mon Dieu!

~ This past week's Clubland Q&A - Action Replay – is online. If you missed it, then you are missing Mark's take on Liberation Day...

~ This week found Laura preparing for the upcoming Passover holiday, and all related news from around the world, to include some ideas on how to replenish your soul.

~ Mark's Topical Take on Friday delves into a new Netflix series, among other topics, that seems to "confuse" who is a good guy and who is a bad guy (we'll give you a hint, the "bad" guy reeks of "toxic masculinity" as the Brits have it).

~ If you missed it, Mark Steyn On the Town this week had some oldies (and goodies) from Sinatra.

~ And finally, Rick looks back on the Sweet Smell of Success, a movie which proves that having big stars does not always success make.

As mentioned at the top, a new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/12:30pm North American Eastern.

The crew is now on board the Celebrity Apex headed to their first port call – Lisbon, capital of Portugal and one of the oldest cities in Europe. But do not fret, we'll have complete coverage of the cruise here at SteynOnline all week. And if you missed out this year, there is always next year...