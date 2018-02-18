A Presidential Medley, Part One

by Harold Arlen, the Animaniacs, Irving Berlin, Joe Bird, Wes Borg, George M Cohan, Ervin Drake, Sherman Edwards, John Flansburgh, Foamola, Genocide Approach, George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin, E Y Harburg, Lorenz Hart, Matthew Hill, Frank Howard, Peter Kelly, Christine Lavin, John Linnell, Paul Mather, Frank Mula, Cole Porter, Lou Reed, T D Rice, Richard Rodgers, Alexander Coffman Ross, Timothy Sellers, Stephen Sondheim, Gene Weingarten and Henry Clay Work

Happy Presidents Day to all our American readers - and yes, I know it's grotesque to have to put Jimmy Carter and Franklin Pierce up there with Washington and Lincoln, but don't blame me, blame the government. So, in honor of the false equivalence of this newish holiday, here's an audio special featuring 45 songs for 45 presidents - plus a few extras. It's the widest range of music ever presented on a Song of the Week podcast - songwriters from George M Cohan and Irving Berlin to Sheryl Crow and Jay-Z, performed by everyone from Judy Garland to Groucho Marx to Lou Reed to Ronald Reagan ...and Donald Trump.

To hear Part One, featuring the first 22 presidents, from Washington to Cleveland, click on the button above.

For Part Two of our musical tour through the Oval Office, join us tomorrow, on Presidents Day itself, when we'll start with Benjamin Harrison and work our way through to Donald J Trump.

~If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to impeach Mark in the comments section. As we always say, membership in The Mark Steyn Club isn't for everybody, and it doesn't affect access to Song of the Week and our other regular content, but one thing it does give you is commenter's privileges, so have at it. You can also get personally autographed copies of A Song for the Season and many other Steyn books at a special member's price. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and, if you enjoy him in non-visual form, please join us in a couple of hours for Part Three of our latest Tale for Our Time, The Thirty-Nine Steps by John Buchan - and on Tuesday for an audio edition of Clubland Q&A, when I'll be taking your questions live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern, which is 9pm Greenwich Mean Time, 10pm in Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, and Wednesday morning in Oz and the Pacific.