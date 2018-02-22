Stickles and Stones by Mark Steyn

Sorry, we're posting tonight's thrilling installment a wee bit late - I was distracted by my TV date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight", of which more below. Meanwhile, it's time for Part Seven of my serialization of The Thirty-Nine Steps by John Buchan. In tonight's episode Richard Hannay decides to head south, and encounters a rather dry fly fisherman: 'Clear, isn't it?' he said pleasantly. 'I back our Kenner any day against the Test. Look at that big fellow. Four pounds if he's an ounce. But the evening rise is over and you can't tempt 'em.' 'I don't see him,' said I. 'Look! There! A yard from the reeds just above that stickle.' 'I've got him now. You might swear he was a black stone.' 'So,' he said, and whistled another bar of 'Annie Laurie'. 'Twisdon's the name, isn't it?' he said over his shoulder, his eyes still fixed on the stream. 'No,' I said. 'I mean to say, Yes.' I had forgotten all about my alias. 'It's a wise conspirator that knows his own name,' he observed, grinning broadly at a moor-hen that emerged from the bridge's shadow. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Seven of this month's audio entertainment simply by clicking here and logging-in. I can whistle "Annie Laurie", but I'm not sure how many young 'uns could. It's an auld Scots folk song about a wee bonnie lassie that retained universal recognition until relatively recently: Bing sang it, and Jo Stafford, and the Red Army Choir were oddly partial to it. The original lyric was somewhat saucy: She's backit like the peacock

She's breistit like the swan... Which means in today's argot: She's got a booty like the peacock

Hooters curvy as the swan... But I would bet Mr Hannay's fisherman was whistling the cleaned-up version: And for bonnie Annie Laurie

I'd lay me doon an' dee. Which always reminds me of Flanders & Swann's great ode on "transports of delight": Some people like a motorbike

Some say, 'A tram for me!'

For a bonnie Army lorry

Some wad lay them doon an' dee... While we're annotating: when Richard Hannay heads south, he goes via Crewe, of course. Crewe is a comparatively minor town in Cheshire that by happy accident became, in the years before the motor car, one of the busiest railway stations in the world: A thousand trains a day stopped there, and, generally speaking, wherever you were headed, you had to change at Crewe. Hence Marie Lloyd's famous music-hall hit of 1892 about an unfortunate girl who "went too far": Oh! Mr Porter

What shall I do?

I want to go to Birmingham

That song gets rather saucy, too. Maybe we're annotating too far afield. Enjoy tonight's installment. Earlier episodes of The Thirty-Nine Steps can be found here - and thank you for all your comments. Kate Smyth, a Steyn Club member from Down Under (where I hope to be later this year), writes: I'm catching up on both your poetry and prose, Mark; the Sunday Poems, as well as Tales for Our Time, are a truly unique style of presentation, with the fascinating context you provide enhancing the wonderful readings. You have a real talent for bringing life to the subject in each instalment, and it's a brilliant initiative to 'keep some of this stuff in circulation'. Like several other club members, I'd also love to hear Keats! I just recently re-watched, Jane Campion's dazzlingly beautiful Bright Star, one of my favourite films. Kate's reference to Keats is an allusion to my own sly quotation from him at the end of our latest round-the-planet Q&A. We'll try to get to him before too long. If you'd like to know more about The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget, for fellow fans of classic fiction and/or poetry, our Steyn Club Gift Membership. If you missed my telly appearance with Tucker, we'll post that later - and see you back here tomorrow for Part Eight of The Thirty-Nine Steps.

