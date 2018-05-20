Musick for a Royal Romance

Steyn's Song of the Week by Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal, Herbert Farjeon, Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner, Ian Macrae and the Hon Nick Jones, Cole Porter and Malcolm Williamson

May 20, 2018 https://www.steynonline.com/8662/musick-for-a-royal-romance Musick for a Royal romance - that's "musick" as in Master of the Queen's Musick and Handel's Musick for the Royal Fireworks, although it may also accurately convey the effect the last week's torrent of Royal Wedding gush has had on you. I can't say I've exactly got Royal Wedding fever, but I did think it worth strolling down Memory Lane in search of a soundtrack for Royal courtship. There is, of course, a lot of "official" Royal music. In fact, the new Duke of Sussex can claim to have been one of the very few people in human history to have had songs written about him upon the very moment of his birth - specifically speaking, the cycle Songs for a Royal Baby was written by the genial Aussie composer Malcolm Williamson (then Master of the Queen's Musick and a chap I once shared a telly sofa with long ago) for Prince Harry's entry into this world. His late mother these days is best known in popular song through "Candle In The Wind/Goodbye, England's Rose" (our Song of the Week #69, gulp), but it was a different story in 1981, when there were many novelty numbers inspired by the betrothal of HRH The Prince of Wales to Lady Diana Spencer. I'm happy to say I cannot recall any of them except the chorus of a splendidly rousing ditty by the legendary morning man at 2SM in Sydney, Ian Macrae, and his sidekick the Hon Nick Jones: And Lady Di Di Di

Said stick it in your eye

The only man I'm going to marry

Is Prince Charl-eye... It made the UK, Aussie and a few other Commonwealth hit parades in 1981, and earned Macca and Hon Nick a ticket to the imperial metropolis to cover the Royal nuptials. I am amazed to discover that, in the age of Google, it has all but entirely vanished off the face of the earth. As you can hear on last week's Mother's Day audio special, wax cylinders from the earliest days of recorded sound are easier to turn up than "The Ballad Of Lady Di". It came out on the very cool punk label Stiff, but in the mere blink of an instant has apparently been placed beyond the joys of digital remastering. My memory of the verses between that catchy chorus is that they were a more pedestrian affair. The only one I can remember is the opener: Down among the upper crust

Lord Spencer had a thought

I'll marry off me daughter Di

That should amuse the court

So he placed an ad in The Sunday Times

And one on the castle gate

It read, 'Come and have tea

With Di and me

'Cause it's time she had a mate' And Lady Di Di Di

Said stick it in your eye... Okay, after another ten minutes of Googling, here it is - the Hon Nick Jones and Ian Macrae and the sound of royal romance in 1981: So much for musicalizing the courtship of Prince Harry's mum and dad. Three decades earlier, his grandparents' marriage provided the title for an MGM musical by a far more eminent writing team than two Sydney disc-jockeys. Royal Wedding has a score by Burton Lane, composer of our Sinatra Song of the Century #44 ("How About You?"), and Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist of our Song of the Week #41 ("Almost Like Being In Love"). It wasn't exactly "about" the 1947 marriage of Princess Elizabeth to Prince Philip, but the film-makers used it as a background for a plot based on a bit of Fred Astaire's family history. In 1931, Fred's sister and dancing partner Adele Astaire had retired from the stage to wed Lord Charles Cavendish, son of the Duke of Devonshire. In the MGM version, Fred's sister and dancing partner was played by Jane Powell and she was wooed around Royal London by a fellow called "Lord John Brindale", played by Peter Lawford. Meanwhile, Astaire's character romanced an English gel, "Anne Ashmond", played by Sarah Churchill, the real-life daughter of the real-life Leader of the Opposition and a real-life guest at the real-life Royal wedding, Winston Churchill. The film was neither Lane nor Lerner's finest hour. As Alan Jay Lerner said: Although Burton Lane wrote some spiffy songs and Fred danced in a way that made all superlatives inadequate, my contribution left me in such a state of cringe that I could barely straighten up. Decades later, I quoted this bleak self-assessment to the film's director, Stanley Donen. "He's right," said Donen. "It made me cringe, too." Nevertheless, the score contains the distinction of having the longest title of any movie song. Motoring to the studio one morning, Lerner said to Lane, "You know how Fred loves to do vaudeville numbers? Why don't we write him a song called something like 'How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You When You Know I've Been A Liar All My Life?'" "Great," said Lane, at the wheel of the car. "And it should have a tune that goes something like this..." And he sang the title phrase. "Not something like that," said Lerner. "That!" As Burton Lane explained it to me, the problem was trying to remember the tune for the rest of the commute until he got to MGM and could write it down. Lane also contributed a wonderfully lilting and quintessentially Astaire melody to which Lerner put a somewhat ordinary travelogue lyric, "You're All The World To Me". The keeper from the film was a rueful intimate ballad called "Too Late Now", subsequently nominated for an Academy Award. "It lost to a song you don't even hear anymore," Lane told me. "In The Cool, Cool, Cool Of The Evening", by Hoagy Carmichael and Johnny Mercer. On the other hand, "Too Late Now" grew in popularity over the ensuing half-century into a second-tier semi-standard. My personal favorite from the picture was also the only song in the score explicitly about royal romance. In the plot, Astaire and Jane Powell are starring in a West End hit called Every Night At Seven - the show within the film, as it were. In this number, Astaire is a bored monarch fighting vainly the old ennui. First we meet the ladies of the court: Your Majesty, what shall we wear to the dance?

LamÃ© or satin or silk?

Sequins or jersey or maybe perchance

That stuff they're making from milk? To which King Fred responds: My royal day can be a royal bore

It leaves me colder than a basement floor

The only moment I keep waiting for

Is when the day will be through

I never notice if it's dark or clear

What people say to me I hardly hear

The passing hours are an endless year

Until at last I'm alone with you

For... At which point Astaire and Jane Powell rise from their thrones and go into their dance: Ev'ry Night At Seven

You walk in

As fresh as clover

And I begin

To sigh all over

Again

Ev'ry Night At Seven

You come by

Like May returning

And me, oh my

I start in yearning

Again... A long time ago, I hosted a show that began at seven in the evening and commissioned a big swingin' version of Lane's splendid tune for the theme song. I've always loved it - the music, that is. But the lyrical premise isn't strong enough for a love song, nor does it quite hold up as anything else. Still, this is as close as anyone got to a speculative duet for the young Princess Elizabeth and her dashing duke. The most famous royal romance of the modern age was that of Prince Harry's great-great-uncle Edward VIII and Mrs Simpson. The King-Emperor gave up the throne for "the woman I love", and they spent the rest of their lives as redundant royals wandering the world as high-end Eurotrash. It wasn't exactly a happy ending. "You have no idea," said the Duchess of Windsor late in life, "how hard it is to live out a great romance." Very few songwriters have attempted to capture the Windsors' "great romance", but it turns up en passant among the many namechecks of the era's headlines in every aging starlet's anthem to survival, from Stephen Sondheim's Follies: I've been through Gandhi

Windsor and Wally's affair

And I'm here

Amos 'n' Andy

Mahjong and platinum hair

And I'm here

I got through Abie's

Irish Rose

Five Dionne babies

Major Bowes... But no one referred to them as "Windsor and Wally", did they? Sondheim is a grand nitpicker of others, so it seems only reasonable to point out the false tinkle of that line, especially when everything else is right on the money. Poor "Wally". She knew a lot of musical types. When she died, Diana Mosley, one of her last friends during the Windsors' long exile in France, insisted to me that Cole Porter loved her company because in conversation "she always returned the ball". I think I giggled, because it reminded me of the then current rumors about the Duchess' mastery of certain arcane sexual techniques. At any rate, Porter put the Duchess' husband in a lot of songs. In his 1929 show Fifty Million Frenchmen, at the height of the Prince's eligible bachelorhood, he namedropped him at the races: Ev'rybody

Who's anybody's

At Longchamps Today

They're all so busy

They're simply dizzy

Throwing money away

The Prince of Wales is here

And Mabel Boll is here

And that delightful very merry Berry Wall is here... Mabel Boll was once "Broadway's most beautiful blonde", and the million-dollar bejeweled bride of the Columbian coffee baron Hernando Rocha. Berry Wall was dubbed by The New York American "King of the Dudes" for his spreadeagle-collar shirts. He and his chow Chi-Chi wore matching cravats. How soon all the everybodies who are anybody dwindle down to footnotes. Three years later, for the show The Gay Divorce, Porter devoted the Act Two opener to the Prince of Wales and his potential brides: From the ladies dining at the Berkeley

To the Lizas tippling in the pubs,

From the girls who frighten

The kippers down at Brighton

To the dowagers rippling in their tubs

From the girls who b'lieve that life is rosy

To their sisters harder to convince

From the gayer set to the glummer set

From the great soubrettes in London's mummer set

To the girls even dumber down in Somerset

They're all in love with the Prince... Which necessarily invites the question: So What Will Become Of Our England

When the Prince of Wales finds a wife?

Who's going to dance with our debutantes?

Who's going to worry our maiden aunts?

What will become of our fair sex

When Prince Charming furls his sails?

What Will Become Of Our England?

And what will become of our Prince of Wales? The song was felt to be a touch disrespectful, so it was dropped from the London production of The Gay Divorce. In fact, if you recall the Duchess of Windsor's plaint about having to live out a great romance, Porter's second chorus cut very near the bone: As a lover he charms

As a husband he'll bore

As a lover he's devoted

As a husband - no more

As a lover he loves you

As a husband he'll snore

So what will become of our Prince of Wales? After the abdication, and the King-Emperor's exile, Porter put him in an unpublished song marveling at British resilience in straitened times: How Do They Do It?

Put on all this swank?

How Do They Do It

Without a penny in the bank?

You've seen the butler

And admired his tails

He's the only British subject

Who still cuts the Prince of Wales... Droll. Porter's final reference to the Prince of Wales came in his 1953 Broadway hit, Can-Can, in which Claudine (Gwen Verdon) is advised that a dancing career will vastly expand the range of "men you could meet": Our newly elected President

I hope he isn't impotent

A viscount who's filthy rich

A Rotschild, no matter which

The Nizam of Hyderabad

The Prince of Wales can still be had! But Can-Can is set in the 1890s so this Prince of Wales is Edward VII - young Prince Harry's great-great-great-grandfather. There was never a Prince of Wales as popular in his heyday as the man who decayed into the Duke of Windsor. The song that sums up his particular hold on the popular imagination comes not from Cole Porter, who, as one of those everybodies who was anybody, partied with the same set as the Prince. Instead, it comes from the pen of the far lesser known Herbert Farjeon. For the first half of the 20th century, Farjeon was one of those figures that civilized societies produce - a man who does a little bit of everything, not brilliantly but competently and urbanely and amusingly. He produced revues, wrote plays and books, edited Shakespeare, dabbled in criticism and cricket analysis, encouraged younger talent (such as Joyce Grenfell). Everybody in his family did much the same thing. His sister Eleanor Farjeon wrote "Morning Has Broken", famously recorded by Cat Stevens. So if anybody ever asks you what's the connection between Yusuf Islam and Joyce Grenfell, now you know. But, like Eleanor, Herbert also had one big hit song in him. In 1927, he wrote a number about the Prince of Wales' unprecedented popularity whose very title encapsulates the dim but potent glow of proximity to celebrity: I've Danced With A Man

Who's Danced With A Girl

Who's Danced With The Prince Of Wales.

I'm crazy with excitement

Completely off the rails

And when he said to me

What she said to him

The Prince remarked to her

It was simply grand

He said 'Topping band'!

And she said 'Delightful, sir.' Those last lines are beautifully written, and get far closer to court life than any of Cole Porter's flashier offerings. "It was simply grand/He said 'Topping band!'" skewers with absolute precision the thrilling banality of royal small talk. When Edward VIII abandoned his throne, he was succeeded by Prince Harry's great-grandfather. These days George VI is the big Oscar-winning star of The King's Speech, but in 1936 he seemed a very small figure after the klieglight celebrity of his brother. Nobody boasted about dancing with a man who'd danced with a girl who'd danced with the Duke of York. Until her death, Diana Mosley and her sister the Duchess of Devonshire always referred to his consort Elizabeth (later the Queen Mum) as "Cake" because the first time they met her had been at a girl's birthday party and she'd entered the room and squealed that solitary monosyllable at the sight thereof. "Cake!" "Topping band!" That's pretty much all you need really. And yet the Duke of Windsor would have made a disastrous king (and was wretched in discharging even the minimal responsibilities of Governor of the Bahamas), while his stuttering brother and his sister-in-law cleaned up the mess. When she died in 2002, I heard an American disc-jockey play a particular song and then add: "Did you know that was the Queen Mother of England's favorite song?" Well, no, I didn't. As far as I can tell, the deejay got it from the New York tabloids, which reported that, in her recent London concerts, Liza Minnelli had sung it as a tribute to the Queen Mum because it was "one of her favorites". But I'm not surprised. It's a lot of people's favorite song - especially if you happened to find yourself on a railway platform in the early 1940s waving a loved one off to war: I'll Be Seeing You

In all the old familiar places... It's one of those tunes that's more than a hit, that somehow distills the mood of an era, as John Schlesinger understood when he used it in Yanks, his 1979 wartime romance starring young Richard Gere, over-sexed, overpaid and over here. It turns out to be not only the Queen Mum's favorite, but Bill and Monica's song, too. If you turn to footnote 707 of the Starr Report, you'll find a letter from Miss Lewinsky to President Clinton: When I was hiding out in your office, I noticed you had the new Sarah McLachlan CD. I have it, too, and it's wonderful. Whenever I listen to song #5 I think of you. That song and Billie Holiday's version of I'll Be Seeing You are guaranteed to put me to tears when it comes to you! For the soundtrack of Yanks, Schlesinger had it sung not by Vera Lynn but by Anne Shelton, Britain's other "Forces' Sweetheart". I once asked Sammy Fain, the song's composer, which was his favorite recording, and he reeled off about 40 he enjoyed - country, big band, rhythm'n'blues. But, if you fell in love with it as a wartime ballad, you always hear it in the voices of the day, as the last dance under the glitterball, with some big-band canary up on the stage. A couple of years back, Nancy Franklin wrote a piece for The New Yorker insisting Jo Stafford's was the best version. Nevertheless, it's not a war song, not really. Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal wrote "I'll Be Seeing You" in 1938, for a Broadway show called Right This Way. The plot is basic boy-meets-girl, but the boy's a foreign correspondent based in Paris and, when he's called back to the States, the girl's left behind. Hence the song: I'll Be Seeing You

In every lovely summer's day

In everything that's light and gay

I'll always think of you that way... How could it miss? But it did. Right This Way ran 15 performances, which suggests an awful lot of theatergoers never stuck around for the big ballad. "Where's the exit?" "Right this way." The song disappeared, and it took the upending of the world for it to find its raison d'Ãªtre - in a transformed landscape where parting is a fact of life. The lyrical imagery is unexceptional but in the tune you hear something melancholy and uncertain and even (in the final bars) Mahleresque. That's what made the song in 1943: In war, you can't even bet on ordinariness, on small cafes and parks across the way. Kahal's lyric is a kind of talisman for parted lovers, an accumulation of treasured places where memory lingers. I'll be seeing you... In that small cafÃ©

The park across the way

The children's carousel

The chestnut tree, the wishing well... Most couples have done these things - sat in cafÃ©s, walked in parks. But one of the few who almost certainly hadn't were the Queen Mother and King George VI. Even when she and the Duke of York were courting, you'd be unlikely to find a Bowes-Lyon in a Corner House (an English pun: if you're American, don't worry about it). I doubt she ever visited a municipal park except to name it after her husband. Yet the imagery of love songs is a kind of aspirational ordinariness - the ennobling of trivialities - and they speak to princes as well as paupers. The songwriter has to say it for everyone, for the GIs shipping out tomorrow, and for more specialized scenarios. Like "It Had To Be You" or "The Way You Look Tonight", "I'll Be Seeing You" belongs to a select group of Ã¼ber-standards, the ones we'll still be singing even when 90 per cent of the rest have fallen away. The Queen Mother's friend NoÃ«l Coward called it "the potency of cheap music", and how potent it must be to appeal to a Queen-Empress for whom its commonplace imagery is purest fantasy. It turns out you don't have to have done any of those things to recognize your own love in those lines, as the Queen Mum did. Nothing special, nothing dazzling, nothing to warrant Cole Porter putting you in a glittering high-society laundry-list about Longchamps. But a love that endures. Good luck, Harry and Meghan. ~Steyn will be back later this evening for Mark Steyn Club members with Part Three of our brand new, and somewhat topical, Tale for Our Time - Rudyard Kipling's The Man Who Would Be King. Mark tells the story of many beloved songs - from "Auld Lang Syne" to "White Christmas" - in his book A Song For The Season. Personally autographed copies are exclusively available from the Steyn store - and, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, don't forget to enter the promo code at checkout to enjoy special Steyn Club member pricing. Happy birthday to The Mark Steyn Club, which is celebrating its birthday this very month - and happy birthday also to our first-month Founding Members, starting with a gentleman from small-town Idaho who was the very first to sign up just after noon on May 6th 2017. We hope that fans of our musical endeavors at SteynOnline will want to sign up for a second year. As we always say, club membership isn't for everybody, but it helps keep all our content out there for everybody, in print, audio, video, on everything from civilizational collapse to our Sunday song selections. And we're proud to say that thanks to the Steyn Club this site now offers more free content than ever before in our fifteen-year history. What is The Mark Steyn Club? Well, it's an audio Book of the Month Club, and a video poetry circle, and a live music club. We don't (yet) have a clubhouse, but we do have other benefits including an upcoming cruise. And, if you've got some kith or kin who might like the sound of all that and more, we also have a special Gift Membership. More details here. © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

