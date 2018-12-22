'Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through the house, if you get a break from festive preparations, we hope you'll spare an hour or so for The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, with guests from Hollywood, New York, Quebec, Ireland, Wales, France and beyond.

First up, Mark was looking forward to tucking in to a delicious bÃ»che de NoÃ«l from his favorite patissiers - Denis and AgnÃ¨s at the boulangerie Owl's Bread in Magog, Quebec. Unfortunately, the Department of Homeland Security had other ideas.

Next, Linda Purl, a fixture on our screens from "Happy Days" to "The Office", recalls some of her many television Christmases, and gives us a couple of festive songs. From across the pond Mark welcomes Dame SiÃ¢n Phillips with some recollections of Dylan Thomas and "A Child's Christmas in Wales", and a glorious voice matched to the perfect music - "The Wexford Carol" sung by an authentic Wexfordian, Anthony Kearns. Mark has always loved Russell Malone's guitar playing, and so he invited Russell and the quartet to surprise him with something Christmassy. They made a good call.

Feasting, storytelling and a lot of great music, from ancient carols to "Santa Claus is Coming to Town". Oh, and for our finale, Steyn hits a new high. Click below to watch, starting with our especially seasonal opening titles:

Merry Christmas to you and yours, Elizabeth. Mark will be back with some festive movies on a particular theme this evening, and with more live music tomorrow.

