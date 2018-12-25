Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

Wherever you are around the world, from New Hampshire to New South Wales, Quebec City to Kuala Lumpur, we wish you the merriest this December 25th. Herewith for your Christmas viewing and listening and reading pleasure, a few festive moments. Video first, with essays and audio to follow, and starting with an hour of songs and storytelling from Steyn and his guests on The Mark Steyn Christmas Show:
This Yuletide marks the two hundredth birthday of one of the most beloved of Christmas carols. Hanno Schilf joins Mark to tell the story and Elisabeth von Trapp gives us a unique live performance of a song born in a small church in Austria on Christmas Eve 1918:
SILENT NIGHT
A Song of the Week audio special
If you're in the mood for more musical biography and live performance, Irving Berlin's daughter, Mary Ellin Barrett, joins Mark round her father's piano to recall the most famous of all American Christmas songs:
And from our Sinatra centennial celebrations three years ago it's half a century of festive Frank:
It's become a tradition at SteynOnline to offer a few festive editions of our Tales for Our Time radio serials. Click below to hear Mark reading Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Conan Doyle, O Henry, and some fellow called Steyn:
A Christmas Carol
by Charles Dickens
Plum Duff
by Mark Steyn
Little Women at Christmas
by Louisa May Alcott
The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle
by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
The Gift of the Magi
by O Henry
And if that still leaves you with time on your hands click on the links below for a cornucopia of Yuletide delights from the Santa Steyn grotto - carols and lessons, movies and memories:
THE PERFECT "PERFECT CHRISTMAS" BOOK
Mark will be back on air on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" bright and early on post-Boxing Day morning, Thursday December 27th. We hope you have a Merry Christmas - and, as Tiny Tim would say, "God bless us, every one!"
Belated Christmas greetings from Kuala Lumpur to Mark and his family, everyone involved in making the Club a success and to all fellow Club members wherever you may be.
Mark replies:
Happy Boxing Day to you, Ray, and the rest of our small but valued band of Malaysian members. Here's to more in 2019!