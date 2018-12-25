Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

Wherever you are around the world, from New Hampshire to New South Wales, Quebec City to Kuala Lumpur, we wish you the merriest this December 25th. Herewith for your Christmas viewing and listening and reading pleasure, a few festive moments. Video first, with essays and audio to follow, and starting with an hour of songs and storytelling from Steyn and his guests on The Mark Steyn Christmas Show:

This Yuletide marks the two hundredth birthday of one of the most beloved of Christmas carols. Hanno Schilf joins Mark to tell the story and Elisabeth von Trapp gives us a unique live performance of a song born in a small church in Austria on Christmas Eve 1918:

SILENT NIGHT

A Song of the Week audio special

If you're in the mood for more musical biography and live performance, Irving Berlin's daughter, Mary Ellin Barrett, joins Mark round her father's piano to recall the most famous of all American Christmas songs:

WHITE CHRISTMAS

And from our Sinatra centennial celebrations three years ago it's half a century of festive Frank:

THE SONG IS YULE

It's become a tradition at SteynOnline to offer a few festive editions of our Tales for Our Time radio serials. Click below to hear Mark reading Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Conan Doyle, O Henry, and some fellow called Steyn:

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

Plum Duff

by Mark Steyn

Little Women at Christmas

by Louisa May Alcott

The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle

by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The Gift of the Magi

by O Henry

And if that still leaves you with time on your hands click on the links below for a cornucopia of Yuletide delights from the Santa Steyn grotto - carols and lessons, movies and memories:

A LESSON FROM LUKE

THE PERFECT "PERFECT CHRISTMAS" BOOK

TALKING TURKEY

MARK'S YULETIDE MOVIE VAULT

THE APARTMENT

JINGLE BELLS

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mark will be back on air on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" bright and early on post-Boxing Day morning, Thursday December 27th. We hope you have a Merry Christmas - and, as Tiny Tim would say, "God bless us, every one!"