Image

Mark Steyn

Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

https://www.steynonline.com/9107/christmas-day-with-mark-and-friends

Send WhatsApp
Print

Wherever you are around the world, from New Hampshire to New South Wales, Quebec City to Kuala Lumpur, we wish you the merriest this December 25th. Herewith for your Christmas viewing and listening and reading pleasure, a few festive moments. Video first, with essays and audio to follow, and starting with an hour of songs and storytelling from Steyn and his guests on The Mark Steyn Christmas Show:

This Yuletide marks the two hundredth birthday of one of the most beloved of Christmas carols. Hanno Schilf joins Mark to tell the story and Elisabeth von Trapp gives us a unique live performance of a song born in a small church in Austria on Christmas Eve 1918:

SILENT NIGHT
A Song of the Week audio special

If you're in the mood for more musical biography and live performance, Irving Berlin's daughter, Mary Ellin Barrett, joins Mark round her father's piano to recall the most famous of all American Christmas songs:

WHITE CHRISTMAS

And from our Sinatra centennial celebrations three years ago it's half a century of festive Frank:

THE SONG IS YULE

It's become a tradition at SteynOnline to offer a few festive editions of our Tales for Our Time radio serials. Click below to hear Mark reading Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Conan Doyle, O Henry, and some fellow called Steyn:

A Christmas Carol
by Charles Dickens

Plum Duff
by Mark Steyn

Little Women at Christmas
by Louisa May Alcott

The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle
by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The Gift of the Magi
by O Henry

And if that still leaves you with time on your hands click on the links below for a cornucopia of Yuletide delights from the Santa Steyn grotto - carols and lessons, movies and memories:

A LESSON FROM LUKE

THE PERFECT "PERFECT CHRISTMAS" BOOK

TALKING TURKEY

MARK'S YULETIDE MOVIE VAULT

THE APARTMENT

JINGLE BELLS

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mark will be back on air on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" bright and early on post-Boxing Day morning, Thursday December 27th. We hope you have a Merry Christmas - and, as Tiny Tim would say, "God bless us, every one!"

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

ON THE AIR

~ On Friday Mark returns to the golden E.I.B. microphone of The Rush Limbaugh Show at noon Eastern Time.

~ Later he returns to Mark guest hosts for Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Steyn's Greatest Hits

  1. Happy Christmas Bank Holiday Thursday!
  2. Christmas Day with Mark and Friends
  3. Steyn Goes Full Humbug
  4. A Lesson from Luke
  5. The War That Made the World We Live In

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.