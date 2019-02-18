A Presidential Medley, Part Two

by Irving Berlin, James Brown, Len Chandler, Lorenz Hart, Isaac Hayes, Cary Hudson, Jay-Z, Gerard Kenny, the Legendary K O, J B Lenoir, Alan Jay Lerner, the Lost Dogs, Johnny Marks, Cole Porter, Lou Reed, Richard Rodgers, Richard M Sherman, Robert B Sherman, Al Stewart, Laurie Stirratt, Loudon Wainwright III, Camper Van Beethoven and Neil Young

Pretty window curtains made of chintz

In our make-believe land

On the wall are sev'ral cheerful prints

Of Grant and Grover Cleveland.

Welcome to the second part of our encore presentation of a musical tour through the Oval Office. That quatrain from Rodgers & Hart's "There's A Small Hotel" is where we left things last night, as our medley journeyed from George Washington to Grover Cleveland, the 22nd president. So, for Presidents Day itself, here come the musicalized commanders-in-chief of the modern era, presidents 23 to 45, via performances from Jimmy Cagney to Jay-Z, Sophie Tucker to Sheryl Crow - plus a trio of presidential contributions from Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and the incumbent chief executive himself.

To hear Part Two, featuring the 23 most recent presidents, from Benjamin Harrison to Donald Trump, click on the button above.

For Part One of our musical tour through the Oval Office, from George Washington to Grover Cleveland, please click here.

PS Along the journey from 23rd to 45th president, I play an Al Stewart song, which reminds me of my own take on Al's most famous hit (from my cat album Feline Groovy).

~If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to impeach Mark in the comments section. As we always say, membership in The Mark Steyn Club isn't for everybody, and it doesn't affect access to Song of the Week and our other regular content, but one thing it does give you is commenter's privileges, so have at it. You can also get personally autographed copies of A Song for the Season and many other Steyn books at a special member's price. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

Please join Mark on the radio at 8am Eastern tomorrow morning, Tuesday, with Dave Allen on 570 WSYR in Syracuse - where Steyn will be appearing on stage at the Oncenter with Dennis Miller this Saturday. You can find out more about the first ever Miller/Steyn tour here. It kicks off this Friday at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania, and there are still just a few tickets left. After Syracuse the following night Dennis and Mark head for Rochester and Wilkes-Barre.