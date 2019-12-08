Sleigh Ride

Steyn's Song of the Week by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish

December 8, 2019 https://www.steynonline.com/9898/sleigh-ride It'll nearly be like a picture print by Currier & Ives... This December at Steyn's Song of the Week we're celebrating some of the big Christmas standards, starting with a tune whose first hit version thereof is celebrating its seventieth birthday. Although they had played it on stage the year before, it was not until Christmas 1949 that Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra introduced this irrepressible piece of happy holiday music to the American public: I miss what they used to call "light music". It's an imprecise term. It embraces what Sir Thomas Beecham used to call the orchestral "lollipops" with which he would reward audiences for slogging through the more grueling concerti. And there is much truth in John Williams' useful definition of the genre as music that's "very popular but you need a symphony orchestra to play it". Nevertheless, older readers will remember the days of Palm Court orchestras genteely sawing their way through much of the repertoire far from concert halls. For the first half of the 20th century the British were particularly strong in this field, from the perfumed exotica of Albert KetÃ¨lbey (In a Persian Market, In a Monastery Garden and, as heard in our very first Tale for Our Time, In the Mystic Land of Egypt) to the emphatically English oeuvre of Eric Coates (whose instrumental works provided the BBC with theme tunes for "Music While You Work", "Desert Island Discs", "In Town Tonight" and "The Forsyte Saga"). But in America the master was Leroy Anderson. Most of his catalogue doesn't really qualify for our Song of the Week department. He conceived very few songs, although one of that select list I did record a couple of years back. Other than that, his best-known pieces are orchestral - delightful, whimsical short-form tone-poems, wittily descriptive of their titles: "The Typewriter", "The Waltzing Cat", "The Syncopated Clock". Some of his compositions became well known as TV themes, and a few of them were big hits on the pop charts: "Blue Tango" was a Number One smash in 1952, with Anderson himself conducting his own orchestra. When a piece of instrumental music is popular, it's hard to resist the temptation to put words to it, and thus make it even more popular. As noted in this space over the years, a big chunk of Duke Ellington's "songs" aren't songs at all, but jazz instrumentals to which a lyric has been awkwardly appended: "Yoooooooooo.... must Take The A-Train/Toooooooo... get to Sugar Hill way up in Harlem." Who needs it? Just about any instrument playing that line would do a better job than those words do. And "Take The A Train"'s lyric is a work of genius by comparison with "Prelude To A Kiss". Ira Gershwin always resisted offers to put words to Rhapsody in Blue or An American in Paris. He and his brother had written plenty of songs over the years, and he figured if George had wanted Rhapsody to have lyrics he'd have mentioned it at the time. Leroy Anderson liked words: He spoke at least nine languages (English, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Icelandic, French, German, Italian, Portuguese) and, indeed, fancied himself as a lyricist in at least a couple of them. But he didn't think as a songwriter; he thought as a composer. Unlike, say, Cole Porter or Richard Rodgers, he orchestrated his own music, and so he conceived it instrumentally rather than vocally. Although you can find texts that were written for his most popular pieces, they sound very much like words set to pre-existing notes which don't particularly require them. They never merge to the point where they vindicate the definition of song Ira Gershwin liked to cite from the Encyclopedia Britannica: Song is the joint art of words and music, two arts under emotional pressure coalescing into a third. Which brings us to the one great exception in the Anderson catalogue - a work in which the two arts triumphantly coalesce into a true song, and a hugely successful one: Just hear those sleigh bells jing-a-ling

Ring-ting-ting-a-ling too

Come on, it's lovely weather

For a Sleigh Ride together with you... It's Leroy Anderson's great gift to the Christmas season, and one especially evocative of a New England winter: There's a happy feeling nothing in the world can buy

When they pass around the coffee and the pumpkin pie... Anderson was a Yankee born and bred, but not in rural New England. He spent his childhood in Cambridge, Mass, at the family home at 12 Chatham Street. His parents were Swedish immigrants - his father Bror was a clerk at the Central Square Post Office, but liked to play the mandolin; his mother Margareta was the organist at the Swedish church. The Yuletide traditions at the Anderson home were distinctly Scandinavian: not a lot of pumpkin pie, but plenty of other delicacies. As Leroy recalled: We would have the traditional Swedish foods on Christmas Eve. As matter of fact in Sweden they give out gifts on Christmas Eve and not on Christmas morning; so, for a good many years we had our Santa Claus, you might say, on Christmas Eve. And then, of course, for dinner we would have the hoghead's cheese and the pickled herring, and the pickled beets and various kinds of sausage and other things you usually find on a smorgasbord. Then, of course, the rice pudding for dessert, and in the rice pudding they always put an almond and whoever gets the almond, you see, is supposed to have good luck during the next year; of course, it always happens that the youngest child happens to get the almond, they'd arrange it that way. Then on early Christmas morning about five o'clock, everyone gets up and goes to church - the early morning Christmas service - those are the things I remember... Which sounds like a line from the interlude of "Sleigh Ride": These wonderful things are the things we remember all through our lives! When I started as a disc-jockey and began playing his marvelous record of "Sleigh Ride" in the run-up to Christmas, I assumed he was "Lee-roy Anderson", as in "Bad Bad Leroy Brown". But, in fact, he was "Luh-roy Anderson", which has far more of the whiff of the concert stage about it. By the age of eleven, he was enrolled at the New England Conservatory of Music, and went on to Harvard and from there to life as a professional musician. By the Thirties he had been taken on by Arthur Fiedler as the house arranger for the Boston Pops Orchestra. Leroy offered the conductor an original composition called "Jazz Pizzicato", which was such a hit with audiences that Fiedler encouraged him to compose more orchestral miniatures. Then came the war and, having been drafted as a private in the army, Anderson found his knowledge of languages so sought after that he wound up at the Pentagon as chief of the Scandinavian Department of Military Intelligence. With hostilities winding down, he was offered the post of military attachÃ© at the US Embassy in Stockholm, but figured that it was time to return to composing. He was released from active duty in 1945, and the following summer decamped to Painter Hill in Woodbury, Connecticut. "You may remember there was a housing shortage then," Anderson told Dick Bertel of WTIC Radio in Hartford, "and my mother-in-law was living up here, had a cottage that was vacant. So since we had no other place to go, we packed our 14-month old daughter, plus the upright piano, and came on up here to Woodbury." It was a hot one, that summer of '46. A heat wave. And on one of the hottest days of a hot year the composer came up with the idea for what would prove his most popular composition. "It was just a pictorial thing," he said. "It wasn't necessarily Christmas music. And it was written during the heat wave." That's part of a time-honored tradition, of course: That same summer, out in Los Angeles, on the very hottest day, Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn wrote "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" But they were quicker at the game, and got their song out in time for that year's Christmas season. As a composer rather than a hit tunesmith, Anderson took longer to get his composition finished, arranged and orchestrated to his satisfaction. But, when he did, he dated the event precisely: "Sleigh Ride" was completed on February 10th 1948, and premiered by the Boston Pops three months later. In 1950, Leroy Anderson went into the studio to conduct what would become his own hit single of the piece, a record that still sounds great almost 60 years later, full of sleigh bells and clip-clops: The whip cracks were rimshots from the drummer, and the memorable horse whinny at the end is a trumpet half-valve glissando. (It's traditional in concert performances for the lead trumpet to stand up to deliver his whinny, thereby signaling the end of the ride.) I've played Anderson's record on the radio many times and I love it. I wouldn't change a thing, except toward the end when he restates the main "Just hear those sleigh bells jing-a-ling" theme in a syncopated fashion that sounds like it escaped from some western rodeo thing by Aaron Copland. Other than that, it's a perfect record. But not yet a song. Two years after its premiere by Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops, "Sleigh Ride" was still an instrumental. When it was finally decided to add lyrics, Anderson turned to Mitchell Parish, a solid professional Tin Pan Alley man with a quarter-century of hits behind him, among them "Stardust", "Sweet Lorraine", "Sophisticated Lady", "Stars Fell On Alabama", just to cite the "S" section of the Parish index. Putting words to a piece of music whose character is already fully formed in the public imagination is not like writing a song from scratch. "He's written many lyrics to instrumental numbers," said Anderson, "and this is quite a knack because you see when you write a song, the lyric writer has free rein; he's usually the one who contributes the title and other things. But here, he was stuck with the title, he had the title already, and that was not only the subject, but he had to get the word 'Sleigh Ride' in somewhere, he had to fit that word in and he had to build the lyrics around it." In this instance, Parish had another problem. What makes "Sleigh Ride" such an effective musical evocation of its subject matter also makes it a fiendish tune to put words to. "The point of a number like 'Sleigh Ride' that you could call a descriptive piece, or pictorial," explained Anderson, "is that you have to start with the idea of the rhythm... In this case it's the rhythm of the sleigh bells, and these sleigh bells go chink, chink, chink - that's the regular rhythm of sleigh bells. So having done that, it's necessary to build the music around that rhythm and, of course, sleigh bells are repetitious - just bump, bump, bump. And having done that, it was very natural then to write a melody that was not only in the same rhythm, but it had the same repeated notes,..." Indeed: Pom-pom-pom-pom-pom-poddle-pom pom-pom-poddle-pom pom On another hot summer's day many decades later, over lunch in a swanky restaurant, Sammy Cahn, lyricist of "Let It Snow!" and "Come Fly With Me", "Call Me Irresponsible", "Three Coins In The Fountain" and much else, startled me and the other diners by suddenly bursting into "Sleigh Ride". "That's one of the greatest lyrics ever," he told me. "You know why? Imagine you're given those notes. They're all the same. They're sleigh bells. What are you gonna write? Mitchell Parish decided to say just what the sound says: 'jing-a-ling, ring-ting-ting-a-ling...' That's brilliant." Just hear those sleigh bells jing-a-ling

Ring-ting-ting-a-ling too

Come on, it's lovely weather

For a Sleigh Ride together with you

Outside the snow is falling

And friends are calling yoo-hoo

Come on, it's lovely weather

For a Sleigh Ride together with you... Every Christmas single has sleigh bells in it, but only Parish's song is about the very sound they make. If memory serves, the published sheet music spells it "jingling", but I always write it "jing-a-ling" because such a consciously onomatopoeic lyric deserves to be spelled out phonetically. And then when he gets to the middle section and the tune breaks free of the repeated notes, like a horse getting clear of the woods and into open country, Parish again matches Anderson's tune perfectly: Giddy up, giddy up, giddy up

Let's go!

Let's look at the show,

We're riding in a wonderland of snow... The new "Sleigh Ride" - words and music - was first recorded by the Andrews Sisters in 1950: There quickly followed Merv Griffin, Bing Crosby, Jo Stafford and Johnny Mathis, in what for him was a very wild ride: I've always liked that second "Yoo-hoo!" Five years later, in 1963, came the album that defined "Sleigh Ride" and most of the rest of the Christmas repertoire for the rock generation: A Christmas Gift to You from Phil Spector. As you know, Phil crammed as many musicians into as small a space as possible and overdubbed them endlessly and called it a "wall of sound". The critics hailed him as a revolutionary "genius", but I can't see it myself. If you listen to some of those digitally remastered jazz tracks from the 1920s, they sound amazing: there was never anything wrong with the recordings, just the limitations of the delivery system - those scratchy 78s. Spector, by contrast, designed his recordings specifically for the limitations of the day - tinny little 1960s transistor radios, on which they sounded spectacular. On everything that's come along since then - CDs and i-Pods and whatnot - they sound thin and fake and hollow - and dated. I can recall only one critic ever pointing out the limitations of Phil Spector's "genius" - Donald Clarke, in his book The Rise And Fall Of Popular Music - so presumably a lot of others still dig them. But the Ronettes' "Sleigh Ride" is a particular bugbear with me. I don't mind the backing vocal - the constant "Ring-a-ling-a-ling ding-dong-ding" - although at the end it has the effect of making a highly distinctive piece of music sound corny and formulaic. But I never understood why Spector junked most of the song, including the entire middle section: Giddy up, giddy up, gidd up

It's grand!

Just holding your hand

We're gliding along with a song

Of a wintry fairy land... Still, Ronnie Spector's voice was pretty spectacular, and for forty years this was indisputably the best known version of the song, at least until poor Lana Clarkson was found dead at Spector's "chateau" and Phil took the LAPD and the District Attorney on a Slay Ride all of his own: My sense is that the Spector reductio of the song is fading, and more and more singers are interested in the full range of material. I think the Carpenters were one of the first to restore the song's splendid interlude. This was, in fact, the musical theme to pop into Anderson's head on that summer day in Connecticut in 1946, although he eventually concluded it wasn't strong enough to open with and moved it deep into the heart of the piece to serve as a contrast to the main A-A-B-A "chorus". For reasons he explained above, this section also relies on repeated notes, but this time Parish uses them to look ahead. We're still in the sleigh, but now we're contemplating where we're going: There's a birthday party at the home of Farmer Gray

It'll be the perfect ending of a perfect day

We'll be singing the songs we love to sing without a single stop

By the fireside while we watch the chestnuts pop

Pop-pop-pop! And there's Parish taking pleasure in onomatopeia again - first sleigh bells, then whip cracks, then popping chestnuts. As a young lad - and a non-American - the end of the interlude always puzzled me: It'll nearly be like a picture print by Currier and Ives

These wonderful things are the things we remember all through our lives! What's that all about? It took me a while to discover that Nathaniel Currier was one of Anderson's fellow New Englanders - a lithographer from Roxbury, Massachusetts, who went into business in New York in the 1830s. James Merritt Ives was the shop's bookkeeper, and so good at it that Currier promoted him to full partner and gave him credit on every print. They specialized in scenes of homespun domesticity, but especially rural life in winter. They went out of business the year before Leroy Anderson was born - 1907 - but that line is, lyrically, the key to the whole song: Mitchell Parish, in effect, put a Currier & Ives print into song form. Long ago, late one evening in Mitchell's New York apartment, I made this point to him, congratulating him on all the warmth and evocativeness of the lyric. For a fellow who wrote "Stardust" and "Stars Fell On Alabama", he was a very urban man with quite the Noo Yawk accent and a sensibility formed by his Lower East Side boyhood. He looked at me scornfully: "We don't have sleigh rides in the rural districts here," he said. "It's just a song." He'd have had no idea what the hell there was to sing about if he hadn't looked up some old Currier & Ives prints and suddenly everything fell into place - Farmer Gray, coffee, pumpkin pie, popping chestnuts... Oh, well. Once I was settled in "the rural districts" myself I did my best to prove him wrong. We still have sleigh rides in New Hampshire, though it's invariably a large crate on runners rather than the sort of conveyance that would have tickled Nathaniel Currier's fancy. And in a box in the barn some years back I even found an old Currier & Ives print of a sleigh ride across a winter landscape. Looking at it, you can see why a fellow might spot a song in the subject. Leroy Anderson died over forty years ago, but the notion that wandered into his head one hot summer's day is still going strong, an enduring musical contribution to the American Christmas: Our cheeks are nice and rosy

And comfy cozy are we

We're snuggled up together

Like two birds of a feather would be

Let's take that road before us

And sing a chorus or two

Come on, it's lovely weather

For a Sleigh Ride together with you. Giddy up, giddy up, giddy up, let's go! ~Our Netflix-style tile-format archives for Tales for Our Time and Steyn's Sunday Poems have proved so popular with listeners and viewers that we thought we'd do the same for our musical features. Just click here, and you'll find easy-to-access live performances by everyone from Herman's Hermits to Liza Minnelli; Mark's interviews with Chuck Berry, Leonard Bernstein and Bananarama (just to riffle through the Bs); and audio documentaries on P G Wodehouse's songs, John Barry's Bond themes, Simon after Garfunkel, and much more. We'll be adding to the archive in the months ahead, but, even as it is, we hope you'll find the new SteynOnline music home page a welcome respite from the woes of the world. What is The Mark Steyn Club? Well, it's an audio Book of the Month Club and a video poetry circle, and a live music club. We don't (yet) have a Mark Steyn clubhouse, but we do have other benefits - and the Third Annual Steyn Cruise, on which we always do a live-performance edition of our Song of the Week. And, if you've got some kith or kin for whom that sounds a perfect Christmas present, we also have a special Gift Membership. More details here. © 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password? 2 Reader Comments