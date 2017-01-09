Fake but Literally Accurate

If you missed the first weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, Deborah Poore writes:

Loved the first show - well worth the wait! Entertaining, smart conversation, talented people - what a concept. Looking forward to more!

On the other hand, Brian Shanley writes:

The Sorvino interview was unbearable. Ugh. Awful.

If you incline more toward the Deborah Poore end of the spectrum, check in with us tomorrow night, Tuesday. We'll be talking, among other things, about "cultural appropriation". I may have to wear my sombrero for that.

~Tim Blair writes in Sydney's Daily Telegraph:

A decade ago, dopey Australia leftists were bewildered by Mark Steyn's description of Malmo, Sweden, as a city threatened by Islamic immigration. Steyn was right then, and he's right now.

The Telegraph link links to that "bewildered" link which links to this Opinion Dominion link which links to this Herald Sun link which is unfortunately sleeping with the fishes. It's a great pity The Herald Sun has decided to eighty-six that 2006 column by Jill Singer, in which she and host Jon Faine "stared at each other with incredulity" during my appearance on his ABC radio show after I mentioned the Islamization of MalmÃ¶. The high point of her piece, as I recall, was Miss Singer's comparison of my dress style to that of Thurston Howell III in "Gilligan's Island". I would have responded in kind, but that would have been ungallant.

So instead I offered to fly the disbelieving Miss Singer and Mr Faine to MalmÃ¶ free of charge to see for themselves, as I've seen it for myself multiple times over the years. But evidently the ABC stalwarts declined to risk having the placid complacency of their illusions disturbed.

~In fairness to the Aussies, they're some miles distant from MalmÃ¶. The torture inflicted on Austin Hillbourn, a teenage schizophrenic, happened in Chicago, and the US media still couldn't bear to confront reality. I discussed the case on the radio last week, but Jim Goad lays out what occurred in unsparing detail. As livestreamed on Facebook, this is what the (white) victim's (black) tormentors told him:

Fuck Donald Trump, nigga! Fuck white people, boy! Fuck white people, boy! This nigga right hereâ€”he represents Trump. His ass deserve it. His ass from Europe. 400 years done stopped two years ago... Goof-ass white man.

And this is how CBS News, Edward R Murrow's network, reported the above:

In the video he is choked and repeatedly called the n-word. His clothes are slashed and he is terrorized with a knife. His alleged captors repeatedly reference Donald Trump. Police are holding four people in connection with the attack.

As Mediaite's Alex Griswold observes:

The report is technically correct, but widely misleading.

You don't say. Golly, you'd almost get the impression they wanted people to think that a black guy had been beaten up by four white Trump fans who called him "the n-word". Maybe someone or other could launch a campaign against "fake news" or something...

Heather Mac Donald is also worth reading on the subject: "A Window into a Depraved Culture."

In MalmÃ¶ as in Chicago, the gulf between reality and the Official Lie will only widen in the years ahead.