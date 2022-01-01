The Mark Steyn Show

Tuesday's Steyn Show began with news of an apparent missile attack on Eastern Poland, and thus the confirmation that all-out world war is where this Ukraine thing was always headed. But Colonel Richard Kemp was at pains to assure Mark that Article Five is, in fact, much harder to invoke. Next up was Peterborough MP Paul Bristow on another day, another town, another hotel, another phalanx of military-age

A Clubman's Notes

SteynOnline turns twenty years old this month and we're celebrating our birthday by getting back in the water! Following our first two sell-out voyages in 2018 and 2019, we decided to make the Mark Steyn Cruise an annual event. And then came the Covid, which totaled our 2020 cruise and pretty much the entire travel industry. When the cruise biz returned, it was with very burdensome requirements on vaccination and the like which we didn't feel (as you'll know if you watch my GB News show) was entirely compatible with the Steyn brand. The cruise lines have now lifted those restrictions, and so we figure it's safe to put a tentative toe back in the briny...

The Mark Steyn Show

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show began with Lois Perry on Stanley Johnson's disarming honesty about the world they're making for us. Up next was Dominique Samuels on Albanian desecration of Remembrance Day, and John Watt on the media hostility to vax victims. We closed out the hour with Tonia Buxton on a

Steyn's Song of the Week

Mark tells the story of one of the greatest songs of all... Continue Reading

The Mark Steyn Weekend Show

We're pleased to welcome back to The Mark Steyn Show bestselling author Michael Walsh in a special edition for Mark Steyn Club members... Continue Reading

Rick's Flicks

Rick McGinnis on Elia Kazan's 1960 drama Wild River starring Montgomery Clift, Lee Remick, and Jo Van Fleet... Continue Reading

The Hundred Years Ago Show

November 1922 continues with the Royal Navy escorting the ex-Sultan of the Ottoman Empire into exile. But is he also an ex-Caliph? Also on today's show: ~Election irregularities in Michigan? ~Germany tries government by experts. ~And are the Japanese entitled to white privilege..? Continue Reading

The Mark Steyn Audio Show

Mark takes questions mostly on America's rotten election system, but he also plays a listener favorite and a Steyn favorite for Veterans Day/Armistice Day/Remembrance Day... Continue Reading

The Mark Steyn Show

A follow-up to yesterday's report on the thousands of male Mohammedan migrants at just one Heathrow hotel - the brand new, luxury Atrium. They also specialise in "unaccompanied minors", notwithstanding that many of the minors seem decidedly major... Continue Reading

Laura's Links

Laura Rosen Cohen on the "red wave" that wasn't in this week's midterms, Canada's culture of death, and the "joys" of diversity... Continue Reading

The Mark Steyn Show

Mark's cameras visit the brand new Atrium Hotel at Heathrow for a glimpse of the "humanitarian crisis" on the ground... Continue Reading

The Mark Steyn Show

Laurence Fox on open borders, Marc Morano on Al Gore's multi-trillion-dollar giveaway at the COP-27 climate beano, Jasmine Birtles on a bifurcating economy, and Jane Harris on the children of lockdown... Continue Reading

Steyn's Song of the Week

Mark on an iconic progressive rock track turned easy-listening favorite... Continue Reading

Ave atque vale

Steyn remembers Tim Ball, hounded into penury and death by the deadbeat Michael Mann... Continue Reading

Mann vs Steyn