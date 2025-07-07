Drowning in Lies

On last week's Clubland Q&A, I recalled the summer of 2016, which I spent touring the Continent from the Côte d'Azur to southern Lapland interviewing female victims of sexual assault by migrants. (This was research for a book that I never got to write because, upon my return to the United States, I spent most of the next three years being sued by Cockwombling Cary Katz.) In particular, I spoke to dozens of women who no longer went themselves, and no longer permitted their children to go, to municipal swimming baths. I am not sure North Americans quite appreciate the centrality of public bathing in northern Europe. In my corner of New Hampshire, almost every rusting double-wide has its own above-the-ground swimming pool: Bathe Free or Die! In Germany and Scandinavia, where far more people - even in small rural towns - live in apartments, the local municipal pool is an important feature of the summer season.

Or used to be. A fairly typical vignette from that summer:

In Östersund I talked to a young lady whose daughter and her friends had been sexually assaulted in the municipal swimming baths by 'migrants'. The staff who witnessed it sized up the cocksure young lads, swimming in the pool (in defiance of regulations) in their urine-stained and malodorous underwear, and declined to attempt their removal. 'There must have been other men there,' I said. 'Didn't they do anything?' My friend laughed. 'Swedish men are manginas,' she said - a portmanteau of 'man' and 'vagina' with which I was not hitherto familiar.

I visited the pool myself to see the Muslim men swimming in their grimy underpants and to ask the "guards" why the rules were not enforced. They answered that they had been instructed "not to make a fuss" - and eventually said I'd have to leave if I didn't drop the subject. If the occasional nine-year-old has to have her vagina digitally penetrated in the cause of vibrant diversity, so be it.

I have said before that we live in "a blizzard of lies", but the gap between the Diversity Myth and reality widens daily, and the lies are becoming more brazen. In Germany the government has now launched a new campaign to warn patrons of its public baths that groping is verboten:

Der Urlaub ist vorbei, ich bin wieder da!!

Was ist mit diesem Land nicht in Ordnung?

Diese Kampagne gegen "Grabscher" ist wohl an Lächerlichkeit kaum zu überbieten!

Die halten uns für sowas von verblödet und unterbemittelt das es jetzt auch dem treuesten Schaf auffallen müsste. pic.twitter.com/R1cpWeJ9ZO — Rebellion (@HayoPhei) July 6, 2025

As you can see, in one poster, a white man is invading the privacy of a brown woman; in the second, a white man is grabbing the bottom of a brown woman; in the third, two white men are assaulting a brown woman; and, in the fourth, a predatory redhead is groping a brown man with a peg leg - presumably a Somali pirate whose storm-tossed galleon was forced to put into port at the Cologne municipal baths.

As Europe's bestselling newspaper was obliged to point out, this advertising campaign is the precise inversion of German reality:

Elf Tage ist es her, dass acht Mädchen in Gelnhausen bei einem Schwimmbad-Ausflug sexuell belästigt wurden. Die mutmaßlichen Täter waren vier junge Männer. Alle vier sollen derselben syrischen Familie angehören.

Which means, more or less:

Eleven days ago, eight girls were sexually assaulted on a trip to the swimming pool trip at Gelnhausen. The alleged offenders are four young men. All four are said to be from the same Syrian family.

There's a surprise - not. I am not saying that the advertising-agency manginas who came up with this campaign and the bureaucrats who signed off on it should be identified, hunted down in the streets and killed. I am not even saying that they should be brutally sodomised like the ten-year-old boy in the Theresienbad pool, whose attacker had his conviction overturned by the Austrian Supreme Court on the grounds that, being from Iraq, Amir could not be expected to know that the cute little moppet was not consenting to his anal rape. But I am saying that every self-respecting bikini-clad flame-tressed thunder-thighed Hausfrau should pursue these manginas down the sidewalk groping their arses every inch of the way until their poor put-upon posteriors have to be replaced by prosthetics from the same company that Somali pirate gets his from.

As you know, we pay close attention here to death statistics, ever since "cause unknown" became the leading cause of death in Alberta. I confess I am surprised that choking on the toxic smog of official lies is not now the leading cause of death in Germany.

What the German state is telling you in that ad campaign is that there is no possibility of meaningful democratic change on anything that matters - and that, even as your society descends into hell, you will be blamed for it. What next? Rotherham cracking down on "grooming gangs" with posters showing Sammy Woodhouse groping nice young Pakistani lads? The German campaign is a near parodic example of what feminists used to call "victim-blaming". Because it is the logical and necessary consequence of public policy.

Islam gets its way because - as we have known for almost forty years since the Rushdie fatwa - it threatens violence and, if it doesn't get its way, it makes good on that threat. So, if you want to be taken seriously in such a world, you will have to be prepared to do the same thing. As an effete poofter nancy mangina who has made his living through words, I obviously regret having to move to the paramilitary phase, but, as Professor David Betz has concluded, Britain, France and Sweden, inter alia, are "past the tipping point". Even those few media outlets willing to address the subject can't resist a touch of the mangina:

This is how mass migration will change Britain beyond recognition

"Will change"? Have you been to Birmingham? Or Ballymena? According to the Office of National Statistics:

In 2024, the percentage of live births where either one or both parents were born outside of the UK was 40.4% in England (up from 38.2% in 2023).

Whatever that is, it's not England. In Tommy Robinson's Luton, by the way, the percentage of 2024 babies with a non-UK parent is 78.9 per cent. Here am I on this self-same story back in 2022:

(I didn't know it, but that was my penultimate night on GB News. Sorry I don't look well, but, as again I didn't know, I was between my Monday heart attack in London and my Friday heart attack in France.)

Richard Tice, Deputy Mangina of Reform UK, is so out of it he thinks the native people's demographic dispossession isn't important because by the time it happens he'll be "long gone". Unless he's planning on expiring this month, he's wrong. The future is here now.

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a special Independence Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which included a brand new episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, looking back to the Fourth of July 1925. We also had a special border-jumping installment of On the Town.

On Saturday Rick McGinnis's movie date offered Peter O'Toole in The Stunt Man. Our musical musings included an unusually rocky edition of both my weekend Serenade show, and our Sunday Song of the Week.

If you were too busy this weekend groping the Somali lads at the swimming pool, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.