July 4, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15422/border-jumping Audio Recording As this week of both Dominion Day and Independence Day draws to a close, we present an encore broadcast of a special musical programme. Steyn begins in the middle of the St Lawrence River between New York and Ontario and then spends the rest of the show leaping the border from one side to the other. There are American songs, Canadian songs and a surprising number of half-Canadian half-American songs. Plus Hoagy Carmichael, David Bowie, a few leaves from the Frank Sinatra Maple Songbook, and a side-trip to Italy to find out what the hipster Continentals make of the Yanks. To listen to the programme, simply click above. For our special Fourth of July edition of The Mark Steyn Show, please click here. Usually, Mark's weekly music show is a special bonus just for Mark Steyn Club members. But this encore presentation is available to everyone. Thank you for all your kind comments on this show's first broadcast last year. Fraser says: Steyn's On the Town. Best yet. Damn fine. Great joyous range. 57 mins running time in what seems like 5. Plain, simple thanks to Mark. I'm done. Jackie, a Pennsylvania Steyn Clubber, also enjoyed it: Loved the show. So many memories flooded back as my dad would have a sing-a-long with my sisters and 'Peg of My Heart' was always in the lineup as was 'the Darktown Strutters Ball'. Thank you. Nancy writes: On the Town was a great concelebration of Canadian and American musical stylings. The David Bowie/Anthony Newley connection was very cool! Thank you Mark Steyn – you're the best. Nancy's fellow Nancy, a Steyn Clubber from Michigan, agrees: Lovely episode, Mark. I really like this one... I really like 'Darktown Strutters' Ball'. Also the opening song was delightful and good advice, as you say! Thanks for the music, Mark. Thanks for all your comments. A brand new edition of Mark Steyn on the Town will air at its regular hour on Serenade Radio tomorrow - that's 5pm British Summer Time, which is 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

