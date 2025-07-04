Welcome to the 2025 Independence Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show. As always, some things stay the same, but some things change - such as the hideous provocations from woke officialdom. But, aside from those, this year's edition includes a brand new episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show with a snapshot of the national holiday a century ago, including a Fourth of July tragedy and some contrasting vignettes of US immigration at the start of a forty-year moratorium,. That's followed by some favorite Fourths through the years, as seen through Steyn's Poem of the Week, Song of the Week and Last Call - from Adams and Jefferson to Stephen Foster and the Andrews Sisters, signers and no-signers, cannons and carousing, and the highs and lows of Independence Day in small-town New Hampshire.

