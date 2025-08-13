Live Around the Planet: Wednesday August 13th

It's Wednesday and you know what that means - it's time for another fantastic Mark Steyn Club Live Q&A Around the Planet.

Unfortunately, Mark is unavailable to host the show this week. He was invited to Emcee a wet, white t-shirt jello wrestling contest between Grok and Chat GPT in Las Vegas. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, so we hope you'll understand. Fortunately for you (or not, depending on your perspective), one of our illustrious guest hosts is available and will be providing moderately satisfactory, potentially OK substitute level guest hosting services. Yes, our In House Jewish Mother, Laura Rosen Cohen will be sitting in for Mark, so prepare all of your burning questions on politics, history, love, life and everything in between and fire away.

Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question.

We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from - Alaska to Zurich, from Chagrin Falls to Château-Arnoux, from Georgetown, Massachusetts to George Town in the Cayman Islands. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific.