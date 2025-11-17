The Truth Shall Set You Freaked

My doctors are still trying to "stabilise" me, but you'll be glad to hear that, if anything, I am even more unstable than I was a week ago. For almost a decade now - through the subversion of the Brexit vote, Crossfire Hurricane, the Russia investigation, the Durham Report, the Covid years - my view has been that we live entirely in a "blizzard of lies". We'll get to that with respect to the most powerful government agencies in the world - the FBI and CIA - in just a moment, but for a jaw-dropping example of how brazen the guys operating the wind-machine now are, consider this headline from The Sunday Telegraph:

Government 'withholding data that may link Covid jab to excess deaths'

As you know, we discussed the persistent phenomenon of "excess deaths" three sodding years ago on The Mark Steyn Show, which is why I'm no longer on UK telly. However, the Telegraph headline suggests that, like me in my pre-Ofcommed phase, His Britannic Majesty's Government appears to have concluded belatedly that there may indeed be a connection between excess mortality and the old jabba-jabba.

Okay. As freeborn citizens of a self-governing society, can we have a look at the data?

Er, no. Sub-headline from the Telegraph:

UKHSA argued that releasing figures would lead to 'distress or anger' of bereaved relatives if connection were discovered

Wait, what? We can't tell you the truth because it might make you upset? Why, yes:

Public health officials also argued that publishing the data risked damaging the well-being and mental health of the families and friends of people who died.

So it is necessary to maintain the Official Lie because otherwise people might get stressed out about what was done to them. Of course! Sure we could release it all, but then you might be reluctant to "follow the science" when we do it to you all over again next time round:

Molly Kingsley, the legal director of UsForThem, said the way the UKHSA had handled the case "reveals a desperation that this data should not, in any form, see the light of day". She added: "It is perverse for UKHSA to argue that this data should not be released because the public could feel distressed or angry if patterns or correlations were to be identified. "You have to ask yourself why it is that the public are considered incapable of handling this data. It reveals a patronising mindset, which also characterised the pandemic response – 'do what we say, don't ask any questions, we know what is best for you'."

Needless to say, the data have been provided to Big Pharma. So Pfizer, Moderna and the bloodsoaked knights and dames of AstraZeneca get to see the evidence, but not their guinea-pigs. Our dear friend, and a favourite Steyn Show guest, Charlotte Wright is not impressed by the state's sudden concern for her well-being:

Since when do they care about my mental health? It's been nearly 5 years and I haven't yet grasped the concept that my husband is never coming home and my boys will never have the relationship with their father that they deserve... all because of this jab taking his life. Why on... — Charlotte Wright Vaccine Widow (@MrsCharWright) November 15, 2025

Charlotte's right. The only people who've worsened her mental health and that of the other bereaved and injured are the evil government. Which not only took her young husband, but added insult to injury by denying the very existence of "victims" of the vaccine. In the malign alliance between state power and the woke billionaires of social media, Facebook et al declared Charlotte's widowhood a conspiracy theory, and booted her and the rest off their platforms so that their "mental health" could deteriorate in social isolation.

So the UKHSA's most recent action is entirely consistent with their SOP: they are determined that the great wrong done to their citizens will never be recognised in the official record.

For non-UK readers, the UKHSA is the "Health Security Agency". It was created in April 2021 - just a few weeks after the rollout of the Covid "vaccines". It's nothing to do with "health"; as we've just seen, it's a police agency for "public health", designed to ensure compliance with the Official Lies.

~More lies. Tucker Carlson has a deep dive into the FBI's behaviour since President Trump took a bullet at Butler, Pennsylvania a year and a half ago. Some of it will be familiar to patrons of this shingle - for example, the curious images of FBI agents hosing down the crime scene to remove all evidence were seen here a couple of days after the attempted assassination. Spare a thought for the plucky G-man tasked with such a dangerous mission: this is the same federal government that told us they could not secure that roof because it was "sloped". As I wrote the day after the Butler hit-job:

Let's cut to the chase - the US Secret Service: In on it? Or just totally crap?

I think we know the answer to that now. It is not unreasonable to posit that the same elements of the Deep State that enlisted the Five Eyes for Crossfire Hurricane and were willing to sabotage normal state-to-state relations with the biggest nuclear power on the planet in order to invent the Russia investigation would not jib at enabling a more permanent solution to the Trump problem. The timeline assembled by Tucker suggests that Thomas Crooks was found on the Internet and, so to speak, groomed for the events of last July. Many of the coincidences are striking: for example, young Mr Crooks was a member of a shooting range attended by several FBI agents.

There are no doubt alternative arguments for the above, but the FBI is disinclined to make them. Dan Bongino, formerly the butchest boy on the Internet and now America's Number Two G-man, insists, as he did with Jeffrey Epstein, that "there's no there there". And, as when he speaks of Jeffrey, the formerly butch boy has the mien of a chap in a hostage video.

Thomas Crooks... the Vegas guy... There's a lot of "no there there" there. Maybe we need bipartisan federal no-there control.

~Kash Patel, Trump's FBI director, has now created a new "FBI Rapid Response" Twitter account to refute Tucker's allegations. Then again, Mr Patel has just levelled the most extraordinary charge at his Deep State colleagues:

Patel reminded Beck that the team briefed Trump based on the intelligence they had. Trump listened, weighed the facts, and acted. Then the usual suspects stepped in: "Then enter Fauci and the media. 'No, no, no. The Chinese would never do this. It's not about... No, no, it didn't come from that.' Then the wet bat thing came out and some other goofy whatever." We all remember what went down. Fauci played the patronizing scientist. The legacy media enforced the talking points. Big Tech censored any dissent. The establishment insisted the virus emerged from some Wuhan wet market and treated anyone who questioned that tale like a threat to democracy. Patel then pointed out the bombshell that dropped just weeks ago. According to him, former CIA Director Gina Haspel "authorized six case officers and intelligence analysts to be paid off so that they would change their assessment on COVID originations."

Bonus: U.S. Spy Agencies Had Ties to Wuhan Scientists Years before 2020 Covid Pandemic Began

So, on the one hand, Tucker says the FBI is corrupt. On the other hand, the FBI says the CIA is corrupt. It's not an either/or question. I am not sanguine about the chances of Trump and/or Vance making it to 2028.

PS Please stay on-topic in the comments. As I wrote last week, I have not been on US telly or radio in four years and have no interest in "what Mark Levin said about what Candace Owens said about what Ben Shapiro said about what Megyn Kelly said about what Josh Hammer said about what Tucker Carlson said to Nick Fuentes". So please don't post about that bollocks below. If it makes it easier for you, let us stipulate that Tucker is the Obergruppenführer of Northern Maine. Nevertheless, he could still be right about the Trump shooting, just as Kash Patel could still be right about the Wuhan cover-up. We seek an evidence-based path through the blizzard of lies, not commentary about commentators commenting on other commentators.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark's column on the tenth anniversary of the Bataclan attacks. On Saturday the latest edition of Mark's weekend music show offered beefcake with pillow talk, Rumsfeld and Ann-Margret at high school, plus sheep-droving with fruit salad, while Mark at the Movies considered the geopolitical significance of EuroTrip. Our Sunday Song of the Week was Steyn's favourite ballad of the Great War, and we also aired Part Eleven of Mark's special twentieth-anniversary audio serialisation of his highly prescient demographic bestseller, America Alone. Our marquee presentation was our seventy-fourth Tale for Our Time, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Links: Click for Part Fifteen, Part Sixteen and Part Seventeen. Part Eighteen airs tonight at SteynOnline.

If you were too busy this weekend wondering if Nick Fuentes finds the Kaiser cool and wondering why Mark Levin never calls out the Emperor Franz-Josef, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to comment away below. If you're not a member but you'd like to be, you can sign up for a full year, or, lest you suspect a dubious scam by a fly-by-night shyster, merely a quarter. And don't forget our gift membership for a friend or loved one. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, please see here.