Image

Mark Steyn

An Unreported Scandal

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12425/an-unreported-scandal

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: Friday is the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club. Mark will have a special edition of our Clubland Q&A plus other anniversary observances all weekend long.

On the Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show we started with a follow-up to last night's conversation with Sir Christopher Chope and the casualties of the Covid vaccine. Mark interviewed two women who lost their young husbands to the vax, and who have been stonewalled by the state ever since.

Next up were some unusually boneheaded reactions to these widows, followed by Natalie Winters on the origin of their misfortunes - the Sino-American "gain of function" research - and a weird partnership that's still ongoing.

We rounded out the hour with Ted Nugent still rocking and shocking.

Viewers of the live broadcast found this a very powerful show. Click below to view the full hour:

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark mentioned on air tonight, he's now under investigation from Ofcom. And apparently you're not meant to disclose publicly that you're under investigation from Ofcom...

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in our first half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Clock Just Struck Thirteen
  2. A Birthing Person's Right to Choose
  3. Attack of the Ginger Growler
  4. I'm a Woman
  5. Covid and Chaos

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.