An Unreported Scandal

On the Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show we started with a follow-up to last night's conversation with Sir Christopher Chope and the casualties of the Covid vaccine. Mark interviewed two women who lost their young husbands to the vax, and who have been stonewalled by the state ever since.

Next up were some unusually boneheaded reactions to these widows, followed by Natalie Winters on the origin of their misfortunes - the Sino-American "gain of function" research - and a weird partnership that's still ongoing.

We rounded out the hour with Ted Nugent still rocking and shocking.

Viewers of the live broadcast found this a very powerful show. Click below to view the full hour:

