A Singular Charm of Manner by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Murder on the Links

November 15, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15729/a-singular-charm-of-manner Just ahead of Episode Sixteen of The Murder on the Links, let me thank you for your many insightful comments on this latest Tale for Our Time. In tonight's episode, we learn that, during his time in Paris, Hercule Poirot has been re-acquainting himself with a once famous murder case: But unremarkable though Monsieur Beroldy might be, his wife was plentifully gilded with the brush of Romance. Young and good looking, and gifted withal with a singular charm of manner, Madame Beroldy at once created a stir in the quarter, especially when it began to be whispered that some interesting mystery surrounded her birth. It was rumoured that she was the illegitimate daughter of a Russian Grand Duke. Others asserted that it was an Austrian Archduke, and that the union was legal, though morganatic. But all stories agreed upon one point, that Jeanne Beroldy was the centre of an interesting mystery. Questioned by the curious, Madame Beroldy did not deny these rumours. On the other hand she let it be clearly understood that, though her "lips" were "sealed," all these stories had a foundation in fact. To intimate friends she unburdened herself further, spoke of political intrigues, of "papers," of obscure dangers that threatened her. There was also much talk of Crown jewels that were to be sold secretly, with herself acting as the go-between. Agatha Christie based Mme Beroldy on a real-life accused murderess, Marguerite Steinheil (pictured above) - albeit somewhat dialled down. The President of the Republic, Félix Faure, is alleged to have been so expertly pleasured by Mme Steinheil that it brought on a fatal stroke. His secretary is said to have found M le Président on the desk with la grande horizontale in a state of déshabillé. Be that as it may, Marguerite Steinheil went on to other affairs, including with the King of Cambodia, before winding up on trial for the murders of her mother and step-father in circumstances that will ring very familiar to listeners to this audio adventure. She was eventually acquitted, and moved to London, where, under the name "Mme de Serignac", she married the sixth Lord Abinger. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Sixteen of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. If you'd like to join The Mark Steyn Club, you'll find more details here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Please join me tomorrow evening for Part Seventeen of The Murder on the Links. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?