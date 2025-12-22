Next-Level Groomers

Programming note: please join me later tonight at SteynOnline for the conclusion of this season's sixth Christmas Tale for Our Time.

~This story caught my eye - initially because the craparse wanker bleepwits employed by Rupert Murdoch are no longer capable of writing a simple sub-headline:

The parents of an Australian boy with special needs who was allegedly groomed by undercover police and later charged with terrorism have spoken out. (EMPHASIS ADDED)

God Almighty, Rupert. Can your DEI tosspots get nothing right? Your father, Sir Keith, would be ashamed of this bollocks. There's nothing "alleged" about it. A court has adjudicated the matter and rendered its verdict:

"The community would not expect law enforcement officers to encourage a 13-14 year old child towards racial hatred, distrust of police and violent extremism, encouraging the child's fixation on ISIS," magistrate Lesley Fleming said in the decision. "The community would not expect law enforcement to use the guise of a rehabilitation service to entice the parents of a troubled child to engage in a process that results in potential harm to the child."

This is the story of "Thomas Carrick" - not his real name but the moniker assigned him by Australian authorities. He is, in fact, Muslim - so "Thomas Carrick" is what he'll be called in the award-winning Netflix adaptation, where he'll be played by Macaulay Culkin's grandson. The real Islamic "Thomas" is a low-IQ autistic boy in the state of Victoria, and his parents noticed that he'd begun taking an interest in Isis. So they went to the local police station and informed the Victorian constabulary to see if the coppers could do anything to help.

What they did to help was to pass on the info to the Australian Federal Police, which is the Lucky Country's equivalent of, broadly, the FBI. So, when the Murdoch bleepwits say "Thomas" was "allegedly groomed by undercover police", that means the AFP, like the South Yorkshire plods, enjoy having sex with children?

Apparently not. "Thomas" was contacted by two members of the "Overt-Covert" end of the Joint Counter Terrorism Team, one posing as an Oz-based Isis chappie, the other as a more hardcore member overseas - although possibly the same person, the Rich Little of the AFP. At any rate, one of them, "Khalid", suggests to "Thomas" that he would "make a good sniper or suicide bomber".

So that's the sense in which the Australian Federal Police were "grooming" young "Thomas" - they were grooming him to open fire on you. The kid liked these guys, and told his parents one of them was his "best friend".

The lads at Lotus Eaters have more on this - including, for the benefit of Murdoch's bleepwit editors, the head of the AFP acknowledging the allegedly alleged allegations. At the same time, he says he would do the same all over again. That is why "Khalid" - real name Blokey McFourX - has not been fired ...because the orders came from the very top.

Wherever you live, you will know there is a lot of this going on. On J6, for example, the feds were crawling all over DC in hopes of "grooming" the aimless, unarmed trespassers into something more useful to the Dems' political needs: "Hey, why don't you drag Nancy Pelosi out and hang her from the top of the Washington Monument?"

"Er, is that guy with you? Because I'm pretty sure he's not with my group."

Likewise, the FBI concocted an ingenious plot to kidnap the Democrat Governor of Michigan. It is not unreasonable at this point to assume that this is how the preponderance of straight-shooting G-men pass their days.

However, the excitable young Mohammedans have no particular interest in "high-value targets" such as governors or speakers of the House. Tom DeLay, who was briefly someone important in the Republican Party, couldn't have been more wrong when he declared a month after 9/11:

"The American people need to know that these terrorists are going after specific people," said House Republican Whip Tom DeLay, seeking to reassure. "People that are symbols. Somebody in Sugar Land, Texas, shouldn't worry about anthrax." Got that, you losers? You're not important enough to be targeted. You're not a symbol, as Tom is, though a symbol of what he didn't say (suggestions welcome, but try not to spill confectioner's sugar on the postcard). Given that the comparative losses of the war since Sept. 11 are Nobodies: 5,000, Symbols: zip, DeLay's remark is at the very least in extraordinarily bad taste. I can't speak for Sugar Land, Texas, but I know of, for example, a lady from Plaistow, N.H., who died on Sept. 11 for no other reason than her choice of flight. Even with anthrax, the grandees are so insulated that to get to the symbols you have to go through an awful lot of non-symbols.

So, when the AFP encourage thirteen-year-old boys to become snipers or suicide bombers, the Governor-General and Prime Minister have nothing to fear, because the impressionable tykes are just as happy, as at Bondi, to open fire on your ten-year-old daughter.

Furthermore, one notices that in almost all these incidents, throughout the western world, the perpetrators are what your humble scribe calls "known wolves" - the Boston Marathon bombers, the decapitator of Père Hamel during Mass, the Southport schoolgirl stabber, and indeed the Bondi Beach shooters. In a land of total gun control, a citizen of India without even permanent residency in Australia is given licenses for at least six firearms? When his son is known to have ties to an Isis cell?

I am not generally a promoter of "false flag" theories - in part because in the American context that can work out rather expensive: see Alex Jones. So I am inclined to accept the Sydney massacre for what it appears to be: just the usual bollocksing by the authorities. However, on the available facts, there is no reason why it should not be a "covert overt" operation that jumped the tracks.

Why would the Government of Australia be "grooming" young Muslims to become snipers and suicide bombers? Well, as I suggested on Wednesday's Q&A, the demographic transition is going to be bloody and violent, so, as Lord Mountbatten concluded re the partition of India, maybe the thing to do is accelerate it and just get it over with. Furthermore, as I have said a thousand sod-bollocking times over the years, the vibrantly diverse multiculti utopia requires an ever vaster state to mediate basic social relations between its incompatible identity groups.

Which is why the response by the state to all these atrocities is always the same - to further empower themselves at the expense of the citizenry:

New hate speech laws cracking down on 'dehumanising' rhetoric will go to constitutional limit, Tony Burke says:

Is there a scintilla of evidence that that had anything to do with Bondi?

No. But that's the point. Can I call up a confused Muzzie adolescent and encourage him to go Allahu Akbar on Albanese? Or do you have to be an Australian policeman to get away with that?

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark's column on The Bollocksing of Everything and the fourth of this year's Christmas Tales for Our Time - Anthony Trollope's Not If I Know It. On Saturday Rick McGinnis's movie date opted for Ginger Rogers in I'll Be Seeing You, while our fifth Yuletide yarn spent Christmas at Green Gables. On Sunday we offered Part Sixteen of Mark's special twentieth-anniversary audio serialisation of his highly prescient demographic bestseller, America Alone - plus a seasonal Song of the Week, and the first part of Mark's Christmas tale Plum Duff. Our marquee presentation was the Christmas edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, taking a pan-continental sleigh ride from the steppes of Russia to the streets of Paris.

If you were too busy this weekend being groomed by agents provocateurs of the Australian police, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to comment away below. If you're not a member but you'd like to be, you can sign up for a full year, or, lest you suspect a dubious scam by a fly-by-night shyster, merely a quarter. And don't forget our gift membership for a friend or loved one this Christmas. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, please see here.