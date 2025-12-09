A Land Beyond Justice by Mark Steyn

Steyn on the Rape of England

December 9, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15806/a-land-beyond-justice Programming note: I'm still disturbingly "unstabilised", but tomorrow, Wednesday, medicated to the hilt, I shall endeavour to rouse myself from my sickbed for another edition of our Clubland Q&A. I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/9pm Central European. Hope you can swing by. ~Well, who could have seen this coming! That national "grooming gangs" inquiry Sir Keir Starmer got bounced into agreeing to? It's gonna have to wait until all the records of any such "grooming" have been wiped: The last 13 years of my police files have disappeared. It's also worth noting that investigations into Rotherham are still ongoing and they recently visited me for more information. I was the first person to go on record with the police in what is now known as the biggest... https://t.co/qJAgs5eWCT — S A M M Y Woodhouse (@officialsammyuk) December 7, 2025 Retention of records is the first and most basic step in any genuine adjudication of a matter. When Cockwombling Cary Katz and CRTV sued me, for example, the first thing I got from their arse of a lawyer, Eric M George, was formal notification instructing me to retain all correspondence. But, in the degenerate hell of gang-rape England, an entire county constabulary, South Yorkshire, can apparently "disappear" all its records without consequence. "The last thirteen years" goes back to just before I first met Sammy and a friend of hers, in a Rotherham hotel where, as it turns out, they had once been raped. Such is the nature of that town. Since then the indomitable Miss Woodhouse has gone public, appeared on the front page of The Times and on TV, written a bestselling book, and spurred the original inquiry into child gang-rape in Rotherham, from which all the now decade-old stats are still recited as if the body count stopped back then. So South Yorkshire Constabulary cannot claim not to know who she is and the significance of her files. Indeed, just this year, their wanker coppers were leaning on Sammy (as West Mercia plods did with Samantha Smith) because they disapproved of her Tweets: I've received a phone call from South Yorkshire Police tonight about my reporting on X. They've asked me to delete posts and not to report on Rotherham professionals moving forward even though they're no reporting restrictions on the case. I'd like to add, the information I've... — S A M M Y Woodhouse (@officialsammyuk) January 8, 2025 There will never be any justice for Sammy and the hundreds of thousands of other survivors of the Pakistani Muslim child-rape clans: you can't make a diversity omelette without breaking a few chicks, and the agents of the British state that colluded with the rapists require the continued protection of Sir Kweir, now and forever. But at least we now know that the South Yorkshire force has not changed, and its attitude to men who rape girls is exactly as it was a decade ago. In 2021, in an attempt to massage its image, South Yorkshire appointed its first female Chief Constable, one Lauren Poultney, who immediately set about promoting herself as a protector of women and girls. That was the year poor Sarah Everard made the mistake of walking home across Clapham Common. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens impeded her, showed her his badge, handcuffed her for breaching Covid guidelines, and then kidnapped, raped and strangled her before burning her body inside a refrigerator. Like South Yorkshire Constabulary, Officer Couzens then attempted to delete all the relevant data from his devices. Nevertheless, after his conviction for murder, Chief Constable Lauren Poultney felt moved to issue the following statement: I felt compelled to write an open letter to the residents of South Yorkshire today about the murder of Sarah Everard. Like you, I feel desperately sad for Sarah, her family and her friends. Sarah was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her, her murder stole that from her. Sarahs' family and friends have been deprived forever of the experiences, adventures and joy that should have been a part of all their futures. As a police officer, my feelings don't end there. I, like all of my colleagues both male and female, feel the utmost anger that that man ever took oath. That he used the privilege and authority that brings to hurt Sarah. Like all of your colleagues? Would that include these guys? Five women who were exploited by grooming gangs in Rotherham as children say they were also abused by police officers in the town at the time... Over three years, one of the SYP officers would repeatedly track her down and pick her up in a police car in Rotherham town centre, she says. "He knew where we used to hang out, he would request either oral sex or rape us in the back of the police car," she tells the BBC. If she tried to refuse his requests, says Willow, he would even contact the grooming gang directly to threaten her. "I would rather be raped once, or give one man oral sex, than to be taken somewhere where I know it'd be 15... 20 guys one after another. That was just easier," she says. At least one of South Yorkshire's rapist coppers was known to me because the girls told me his name a decade ago: PC Hassan Ali. He was one of multiple Rotherham constables who would retrieve the rape victims' addresses from the police computer and then go round to invite the girls, including Sammy, on what they euphemised as "dates". Less euphemistically, PC Ali told one of those he raped: You do it for the other officer. So you're gonna do it for me. So much for "all" Lauren Poultney's colleagues: her constabulary has operated for most of this century as a giant Mirpuri biraderi, where you're either raping minors or covering for those who do. Two victims, knowing it was a waste of time to go to the Rotherham police station, filed details of what had happened with the Independent Police Complaints Commission, a toothless and corrupt body not in the least "independent" and eventually abolished as a waste of time. However, because of the IPCC, on January 28th 2015 South Yorkshire felt obliged to place Constable Ali on "restricted duties" while they pretended to deliberate on whether to launch a full investigation. Later that very same day, PC Ali was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. He died without ever recovering consciousness. So there was never any "investigation". And thus no risk of Hassan Ali naming names. As Lauren Poultney's predecessor, then Chief Constable David Crompton, put it: All of our thoughts are with Hassan's family and on behalf of the force I would like to offer my sincere condolences at this incredibly difficult time. PC Ali was a well-liked officer whose colleagues are devastated by what has happened. That's how South Yorkshire Constabulary eulogises its in-house child-rapists. A decade ago, I asked Sammy's friend Katie about the timely demise of Hassan Ali: "So he gets suspended and has his fatal accident on the very same day?" Katie laughed, repeated the word "accident" with scare quotes, and said that Rotherham is a land of coincidence: "Some of these things can happen, but not all of them, not in one town." No South Yorkshire policeman has ever paid a price for raping children. So Lauren Poultney sits in meetings with colleagues who rape or are aware of officers who do so. Yet the preening fraud of a Chief Constable wassn't done with the industrial-strength wankery: That man [Sarah Everard"s killer] damaged for everyone the sense of safety a police officer can bring. He led women to question whether they are safe with my male colleagues. He is the worst of people and nothing could be further from the values of the police family. Are women "safe" with Chief Constable Poultney's "male colleagues"? Not with PC Ali and his chums. Oh, wait, she's lapsed into boasting mode: Here in South Yorkshire we have been listening to the voices of women about where they don't feel safe, and understanding where interventions need to take place. We have provided our officers and staff with additional training around Domestic Abuse and added further scrutiny to our investigations around rape and serious sexual offences. Did you provide them with "additional training" in preservation of evidence? Or is that no longer taught under your corrupt leadership? Oh, wait some more, she's not done with the chest-puffing: SYP is assessed as being outstanding in ethical behaviour because we are rigorous in our checks, robust in our monitoring but mostly because we have created a culture in which colleagues will report their concerns. Here's the good news. Her skill at presiding over the "accidental" "loss" of over a decade's worth of records is so impressive, she's gone national: I have recently taken on the national lead for counter corruption and I'm keen that we focus not only on addressing corruption but on recognising and identifying the signs of corruption. Corruption includes the abuse of power for sexual gain as this is a corrupt practice. "The abuse of power for sexual gain"? Surely not! There is absolutely no place for this in policing and we will drive it out through a culture in which both men and women feel safe, safe to report their concerns and feel confident that they are working in an ethical environment where action will be taken. Both I and all of my colleagues recognise the impact of this and are determined to build back your trust and confidence and ensure that we create a safer environment in South Yorkshire. Chief Constable Lauren Poultney, South Yorkshire Police "Safe to report their concerns"? Why would you report your concerns to a constabulary that loses all the evidence? Way back when, Sammy Woodhouse, like other Rotherham girls, kept a detailed diary of everything that had happened to her. When she was fourteen, her father found it in her room and took it to the coppers. In the custody of South Yorkshire Police the diary managed to "disappear without any trace whatsoever". Now, mysteriously, it's happened all over again. How did Katie summarise these "coincidences"? "Some of these things can happen, but not all of them, not in one town." Or, as Sammy likes to say, it's Groundhog Day, now and forever. Lauren Poultney should not be a Chief Constable. But, until she is removed from office, she could at least stop bragging about a police force that was and is Exhibit A in England's descend into evil. And, by "Exhibit A", I mean that's yet more evidence that will never be laid before an English court. ~Thank you to all those new members of The Mark Steyn Club in this our ninth year, and thank you to those old members who've signed up a chum for a Christmas Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in the years ahead. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

