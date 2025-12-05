Minneapolis, Twinned with Rotherham

For over a decade at this shingle, we've reported on the industrial-scale gang-rape afflicting almost every town up and down the spine of England, most recently on a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show. The stories are all different, and yet in their most salient aspect all the same: In every town the girls are doubly violated - sodomised by their Pakistani Muslim clan-rapists, and then further assaulted by a whitey-white officialdom that is, as a practical matter, on the same side as the rape-gangs. The politicians, the social workers, the media, the coppers, all of them. In a particularly brazen example, after our friend Samantha Smith made her debut appearance on the Steyn Show, the goons of West Mercia Constabulary came banging on her door the following morning to warn her about going on telly to talk about it. Of course, Samantha, having more courage than the entirety of the English police, immediately went back on telly to shove it up West Mercia's flabby arses:

We generally report such stories under the headline "The Shame of England". For a decade, the overwhelming reaction of our American readers and viewers has been along the lines of "This would never happen in America, Steyn", augmented by a few random observations on Euro-pussies more generally.

Well, it turns out it is happening in America, or at least in Minnesota: exactly the same collision and collusion between progressive "anti-racist" pieties and the sacrifice of your womenfolk to certain "communities" (dread word). Meet "Minnesota man" Abdimahat Bille Mohamed:

On December 12, 2017, Mohamed and two others kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl (Minor Victim 1). Minor Victim 1 met Mohamed online, on the social media platform Snapchat. Mohamed agreed to give Minor Victim 1 a ride and picked her up in St. Paul. Instead of driving her to her requested location, Mohamed drove Minor Victim 1 to Minneapolis against her will. Mohamed parked his car in Minneapolis. Suddenly, two more men got in the car. One of them was holding a short-barreled silver revolver. The man pointed the gun at Minor Victim 1's head and said, "give my brother some head or I'll blow your head off."

Just hold it there for a moment - and let me ask you as one man of the world to another: when you're at home of an evening and thinking you'd rather go out for a gang-rape than a meatball sub, do you take along your brother? or your cousin? or your uncle? Or would that make conversation round the Thanksgiving table a little icky?

Twenty sodding years ago, the late Martin Amis wondered why I would write about anything so serious as the west's demographic death-spiral by way of Dean Martin jokes. Well, because unlike Francis Fukuyama and other experts, Dino predicted a lot of this. As he was wont to sing on Rat Pack nights:

You are too beautiful for one man alone

So I brought along my brother...

As we have discussed with respect to France, Germany and other Continental countries, until diversity became our strength, gang-rape was an extremely rare phenomenon; now it is routine. Beyond that, gang-rape by multiple members of the same family was all but unknown. But in the new post-western west, members of the same biraderi (Urdu, from the Persian, literally "brotherhood") work in the same business, marry each other, organise themselves politically, and go out raping together. In Rotherham, they're Pakistani. In Minneapolis, they're Somali.

What would you do if you wanted to incentivise the exciting multiculti phenomenon of gang-rape? Well, you'd do exactly what the impeccably "progressive" Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty (pictured at top right), did. You'd do a "plea deal" with Mr Mohamed:

He was sentenced to three years in prison for the attack on the 15-year-old, but the sentence was stayed for five years, meaning he served no time in prison... He was sentenced to 14 months in prison for the 2024 sexual assault, but that sentence was also stayed, meaning he avoided prison.

Mr Mohamed is a career rapist; raping is what he does. It is not known whether he has other interests, such as stamp-collecting or dogsledding, but the belated federal (ie, non-Minnesota) indictment suggests his priorities:

He and two other men held her against her will in the car. The men raped Victim 2... He pulled the car into an alley, where Mohamed raped Victim 3. After the rape, a second man got into the backseat... Mohamed told Victim 4 that if she didn't have sex with him, he would get a gun from his car and shoot her or her sister... Mohamed drove Victim 5 approximately 70 miles to a hotel in Bloomington, where he kept her for nearly a week...

How is it that a multiple gang-rapist walks free? As those of us who have engaged in the thankless task of trying to get American "prosecutors" to put career criminals behind bars well know, it all starts very butch - he's facing forty-seven felony charges each carrying a minimum sentence of twenty-nine years! - and then gets plea-dealed down to a couple of misdemeanours and an unpaid parking ticket. The County Attorney isn't talking, but her spokesperson - the usual pronoun-laden pajama boy - is defending the deal:

"Due to circumstances that cause difficulty in many criminal sexual conduct cases, these charges were the available and appropriate ones to secure a felony conviction," spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping told Fox 9.

Ooh, a "felony conviction"!!! That sounds scary!!!!!

But does it actually make any difference to a respected member of the Somali "community"? Does it, say, prevent him from resuming all the rapey-rape? Mr Mohamed received his super-butchy-butch "felony conviction" in May. Four months later, on September 15th, he seized Victim 5 and drove her to a motel in Bloomington. On September 21st, she managed to escape. That week's on Mary Moriarty.

Ms Moriarty has form in this regard: She indulges not just gang-rapists but killers. Zaria McKeever was shot five times, including one shot point-blank in the head, but the County Attorney thought that the killer would benefit from a two-year rehabilitation programme at a juvenile facility rather than banging him up in the Big House. So even Minnesota's Governor Jazz Hands was moved to act and took the case away from her.

Yet, in fairness to the County Attorney, young Miss McKeever was murdered by a black man in the George Floyd state. That's the original systemic-racist paradigm. Same in England - where thirty years ago the report into the Stephen Lawrence case found the Metropolitan Police guilty of "institutional racism" and thereby inaugurated the new culture of British bureaucracy, where the absolute over-riding priority is not to be perceived as "racist" lest you get tied up in sensitivity-training hell for the next six months. It was entirely predictable that electorally vital "communities" in towns like Rotherham would soon see the opportunities in such an environment. And, as it goes for Pakistanis in Yorkshire, so too for Somalis in a demographically transformed Minnesota.

And so cobwebbed white-guilt victim/oppressor narratives are effortlessly extended to newcomers who showed up twenty minutes ago and have no reason to be other than eternally grateful to the death-wish societies that made the mistake of taking them in: no Somali ever sat at an Alabammy lunch counter; no Rwandan was ever colonised by the British Empire. In fact in 2009 Rwanda voluntarily joined the British Empire in order to lessen the likelihood of another 1990s-style genocide. That's how sod-bollockingly stupid is the whole "progressive" Mary Moriarty "But think of the poor gang-rapists!" narrative.

Some states have a "nice" reputation - which invariably becomes a lagging indicator. Thus Minnesota, thanks to Lake Wobegon and The Mary Tyler Moore Show and a few other cultural artifacts. Garrison Keillor has introduced no Somali gang-rape biraderi to his charming stories of small-town life, although I would urge him to do so: since he got MeTooed, the guy has nothing to lose. No danger of Abdimahat Bille Mohamed getting MeTooed, is there? The Powerline blog covers in real time the Somalification of their state, and today Bill Glahn pushes back at the suggestion that the Land of 10,000 Rapes has fallen prey to the same evil as a dying England:

John Ondrasik commented "Minnesota is London." Minnesota might be London if it weren't for the efforts of United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel Rosen and his team, including Melinda Williams. Ms. Williams is now prosecuting Mohamed's case in federal court for kidnapping and gang-raping the 15-year-old girl and raping other women.

Philosophically, I do not really support the idea of the Feds playing catch up, as it's pretty obviously double-jeopardy, and ever more openly so. But America is a land of legalisms rather than law, so whatever. However, even that is only possible because of the current administration. A year ago, President Autopen would not have done this. So Minnesota not being London is predicated on the Democrats eternally nominating a ticket as obviously club-footed as Vice President Cackles and Governor Jazz Hands.

Is that really what you're willing to bet the future on? After all, Hennepin County cheerfully elected a county attorney on the side of the gang-rapists.

For the last thirteen months, the United States has demonstrated the central aspect of the thesis of America Alone - that in critical aspects it remains different from the more obviously suicidal parts of the west. The real question is whether it is sufficiently different to affect the ultimate outcome. As I have said, absent severe course-correction, we are in the last fifteen years of anything remotely recognisable as the western world. No country other than Somalia - or the breakaway Somaliland - needs a single Somali other than Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

And yet there is the Hennepin County Attorney loosing them on Minneapolis in order that its maidenhood should grow accustomed to the progressivism of gang-rape.

~If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to comment away (before Larry Ellison smoothly removes all dissent from the Internet). If you're not a member but you'd like to be, you can sign up for a full year, or, lest you suspect a dubious scam by a fly-by-night shyster, merely a quarter. And don't forget our gift membership for a friend or loved one. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, please see here.

Programming note: please join Mark this evening at SteynOnline for the first of this year's Christmas Tales for Our Time.