The Final Phase

Are you digging the World War Two analogies? Everyone's the new Hitler, because he's the only historical figure anyone's ever heard of. At their Monday-night poker game in hell, that no-name Jap guy must be wondering why he's chopped liver, but it's probably racist to bring that up.

World War Two "presupposes there was a World War One, right?" - as the late William Henry III claimed to have heard an American college student formulate it. No one knows anything about that either, but it left almost all the great empires in ruins, and thus bequeathed us the dawn of the modern era, which is itself drawing to a close.

So these days I find myself 'tween-wars, reflecting on my last visit to Connaught Place, which is well worth your time if you're ever in New Delhi. I believe a while back it was formally re-named in honour of Rajiv Gandhi, but I have never heard any Indian refer to it as anything other than Connaught Place - which you'd think would be funny enough for the chippiest Hindu nationalist: A district named after Queen Victoria's son, the Duke of Connaught, former Governor General of Canada, to symbolise the enduring power of the British Crown is now the seat of the Indian hegemony H1B-ing the world.

London ordered the building of New Delhi because they calculated it would be easier to control the Indian sub-continent from there than from the former capital of Calcutta. That was the only purpose of the project: to cement British rule. The King-Emperor inaugurated the new seat of the Raj in 1931 - and, within sixteen years, the Raj was gone.

That's why it's sobering to walk around Connaught Place today. The greatest architect in all the empire, Sir Edwin Lutyens, was brought over to design the Viceroy's House and lay out what to this day is known as "Lutyens' Delhi". Did he know it was for a mere decade-and-a-half? No. On that timescale, the Viceroy could have made do with a junior suite at the Marriott. If you had suggested to anyone, from Sir Edwin down to the lowliest labourer, that the next decade would bring the end of British rule, they'd have thought you were nuts. And yet it happened. Because very few of us are alert to the moment when history accelerates past the delusional pseudo-permanence of the age. So Lutyens et al did not know they were building a magnificent new capital ...for their successors.

That decade-and-a-half clock is now upon us - by which I mean North America, Australia-New Zealand and all Europe west of the Iron Curtain. We are building systems of control - digital ID, Net Zero - for our successors, and by 2040 those successors will be taking the reins of power.

That's to say, we are in the last fifteen years of anything recognisable as the western world:

The Left is gung-ho:

The Democrat Party is organized around one essential command: No limit of any kind can be placed on the entry of third world migrants. The failed states of the world must be allowed to empty themselves out into America. And you must pay for their every need, forever. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 30, 2025

But Mr Miller lets the Wanker Right off too lightly. They have strung along with the Left because lavishly remunerated geniuses such as Frank Luntz have told them that, when you oppose "immigration", his focus group says you're racist.

Like I said, we're into the last fifteen years now. To preserve anything recognisable as "America", it will be necessary to deport some fifty million people. If that sounds extreme, well, mass remigration is the most moderate position out there. To be sure, at least half your neighbours are still wedded to the proposition that "diversity is our strength" (the opposite of the truth) and we have always been "a nation of immigrants" (ahistorical bollocks). Presumably that's what led a couple of Democrat high-rollers in Bellingham, Washington to move the killer of Sarah Beckstrom and his five, soon to be six, children within their $2.7 million mansion. Maybe it's all our fault; maybe he'd have been less homicidal in, say, a four-million-dollar mansion. Have the good burghers of Bellingham, Washington driven Stanley and Valerie Creighton to flee to Canada yet? No? Well, maybe that's the problem.

All solutions other than mass expulsion involve far more blood. Years ago on the curvy couch at Fox, I remember shocking Brian Kilmeade when I mentioned that, at the height of the so-called Irish "Troubles", MI5 calculated that no more than one hundred individuals were involved in all the bombing and killing. America has the most heavily armed civilian population on earth. Is all that firepower just for decoration? For butching up the gun rack in the back of your pickup? If not, how many Americans would it take to object to their demographic dispossession and the sacrifice of their womenfolk? Are they perhaps worried that tea parties and minutemen and whatnot are no longer possible in the 24/7 panopticon state?

The day before Sarah Beckstrom's assassination, another Afghan, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, was arrested for making a TikTok video showing him assembling a bomb intended for Fort Worth in Texas. As I observed last week, the correct answer to "How many Afghans does any country not named Afghanistan need?" is "Zero". Yet Mr Alokazay was brought to America under "Operation Allies Welcome". For some years, on both the radio and TV iterations of The Mark Steyn Show, we ran a feature called Your Monday Mohammed, celebrating all the rapey-stabby-bomby-SUV-ey Mohammeds in the news. Fortunately, since the importation of so many Afghan "allies" to the west, we'll now be able to vary the diet with Your Daily Dawood. The week before Mohammad Dawood Alokozay assembled his bomb, Safi Dawood of Uxbridge, London killed a man out walking his dog.

Again: How many Dawoods does any developed nation need? All together now: Zero.

Our Afghan "allies" are not doing anything in the west they do not do at home:

Zhari District deployment 2010-2011; ANA Colonel raped little boys on base. ANA would blast music on their phones while we were on patrol. ANA would never get in a gun fight when we would make contact. They would just lay down and hide behind cover. — Warlord of Vegas (@JackBurton101_) November 29, 2025

Afghans gotta Afghan, at home and abroad.

The Taliban outlawed the ol' Bacha Bazi in 1996. US commanders, to their shame, permitted it to return. So the "alliance" seems to boil down to a genial indulgence by one of the other's sodomy of seven-year-old boys. The Pentagon is to Afghan paedos as South Yorkshire Constabulary is to Pakistani rape-gangs.

You will recall that, last time round, President Trump wondered why America only gets immigrants from bleephole countries as opposed to, say, Norway. And I pointed out that there are only five million Norwegians, so, even if they all moved to the US, it would be a drop in the ocean compared to the remorseless demographic deformation of recent decades. Whoops, did I say five million. My mistake:

More than 1 in 4 people under 50 in Norway are immigrants. We're roughly 4.4 million Norwegians left in our own country, while 1.17 million are immigrants. On a global scale, Norwegians are a tiny, vulnerable minority. ..Yet our politicians show zero interest in protecting... pic.twitter.com/hHfVzOTXOa — Rebecca Mistereggen (@RMistereggen) November 30, 2025

Just to be clear, I am not doing a Peter Hitchens and advocating that people flee their native lands. For one thing, as that list above makes clear, there is nowhere to flee to. So you are going to have to take your stand in Norway, France, and even Bellingham, Washington. The inbred savages loosed upon the land by "Operation Allies Welcome" are no more effective in Texas than they proved in Helmand. All they have going for them is the very America Alone concept of will - while our will, indeed our survival instinct, is as shrivelled and attenuated as it was twenty sod-bollocking years ago.

We are in the final stretch now - the New Delhi phase: the "gradually" is over, and we are on the brink of "suddenly" - even if, like Sir Edwin Lutyens and British officialdom in 1931, we have no idea of what awaits. Nevertheless, metaphorically rolling your eyes at your Creightonesque neighbours' diversity bollocks will no longer suffice. Absent dramatic course correction, the civilisation that built the modern world will be gone by 2040. If you want to bet on it, I'll buy you dinner with Piers Morgan at the best falafel restaurant in Oslo or Paris or Bellingham. How many Sarah Beckstroms are you willing to sacrifice on the altar of your diversity illusions?

25 years ago people like Mark Steyn were warning that the combination of mass migration from Thirdworldistan and death spiral low birthrates would result in exactly this. We're right on schedule for all the predictions of 2002. https://t.co/GmCyubmtaw — Hilary White (@HilarityjaneArt) November 30, 2025

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark's column on murder as a public-policy choice. On Saturday the latest edition of Mark's weekend music show celebrated a great Italian singer and a boffo Broadway musical, while Mark at the Movies considered Austin Powers. Our Sunday Song of the Week was a song for St Andrew's Day, and our marquee presentation was Part Thirteen of Mark's special twentieth-anniversary audio serialisation of his highly prescient demographic bestseller, America Alone.

If you were too busy this weekend wondering why your Afghan tenant keeps saying he can get your son into the Dancing Boys of Kandahar, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to comment away below. If you're not a member but you'd like to be, you can sign up for a full year, or, lest you suspect a dubious scam by a fly-by-night shyster, merely a quarter. And don't forget our gift membership for a friend or loved one. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, please see here.