I Have Seen the Future and It's Stabbed

~Say what you like about Axel Rudakubana, the slaughterer of three English girls under ten years old, but - unlike the British Prime Minister, the Home Secretary, the Liverpool Police and most of the court eunuchs in the UK media - he appears to be an honest man:

It's a good thing those children are dead... I am so glad... I am so happy.

He has always been entirely upfront about such things, telephoning Britain's so-called "Childline" and asking them:

What should I do if I want to kill somebody?

Judging from his many interactions with "the authorities" (including with the laughably misnamed "Prevent" programme), the British state's response boiled down to: Go right ahead!

It seems likely that the perpetrator of Wednesday's Diversity Stabbing of the Day - the Afghan "asylum seeker" who killed a two-year-old boy and seriously wounded other infants in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg - is also "so happy". Like Mr Rudakubana, the "asylum seeker" deliberately targeted a gathering of the very young - in this case, a kindergarten group playing in a municipal park. Like Mr Rudakubana, the "asylum seeker" did not just deliver sufficient stab wounds to kill: he plunged his knife into each target dozens and dozens of times. Like Mr Rudakubana, the "asylum seeker" was well known to the authorities: he had been detained for "violence" at least thrice.

Did these guys also enjoy it? From our pal Leilani Dowding:

2 mass stabbings in @Keir_Starmer @MayorofLondon London TODAY. Both in the day time. Where are we safe ??? pic.twitter.com/b3GmNoC6Bt — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) January 23, 2025

For the benefit of American readers, being stabbed in Asda, Argus and Sainsbury's is like being stabbed in Kroger, Costco and Wegman's. As you may recall, a DC jury awarded climate mullah Michael E Mann a million bucks because someone unknown gave him a mean look in Wegman's supermarket. No one stabbed in a UK supermarket will get a seven-figure sum: it's increasingly a routine feature of daily life - per Sir Sadiq Khan, part of what it means to live in a great world city.

Sir Keir Stürmer and every outpost of the corrupt British state have lied to the public about every aspect of the Southport mass murder since the very first statements by the Liverpool chief constable passing off the killer as a "Cardiff man". Her officers knew within hours that the Welsh boyo who loved male-voice choirs was, back in the real world, an observant Muslim in possession of the Al-Qaeda handbook and enough ricin to kill twelve thousand of his fellow Welshmen. But they did not disclose this information for months - not until freeborn Britons minded to disagree with Keir Stürmer's Official Lies by suggesting that this seemed pretty obviously merely the umpteenth case of Islamostabbing had been rounded up, fast-tracked through Keir's kangaroo courts, gaoled for longer than Muslim child rapists, and in at least one case driven to his death. Does Sir Keir feel bad about the late Peter Lynch? Or does he take the same relaxed attitude to his victims as Axel Rudakubana?

It's a good thing that that far-right extremist is dead... I am so glad... I am so happy.

Even now, six months on, the organs of the state are still lying - although, with all the previous lies being no longer operative, Stürmer & Co have had the wit to introduce a few new ones. For example:

'A total disgrace' that Southport killer could buy a knife on Amazon aged 17, says Cooper

That would be Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary - which is the equivalent of what Continental governments usually call the Minister of the Interior, because that's where the knives penetrate.

Half-a-lifetime ago, when I laboured in the London media, whatever one felt about the excesses of Fleet Street, it did at least have what was then known as a reliable "bullsh*t detector". When John Major launched the Tories' "Back to Basics" public morality campaign shortly before a Conservative member was revealed to have shared a bed in France with another man because a single hotel room was much cheaper and anyway they had slept back to back, the hacks at least had the spirit to stampede to the Gallic hostelry in question, photograph the bed, and slap it on the front page under the headline "Back to Back to Basics".

Now, alas, the Fleet Street "bullsh*t detector" has seized up and the court eunuchs are happy to recycle Sir Keir Stabber's copious effluent. Within hours of Yvette Cooper's stunning revelation, the biggest-selling papers in the realm had re-purposed the beatific Welsh schoolboy as "the Amazon Killer"!!! That's the front page of The Sun at top right. Ooh, lookee here:

Starmer Vows to Change Law on Blades

"Vows" is one of those wanker media words they deploy when they want to make a hack politician sound butch. Starmer "vows" to raise the minimum age for buying a steak knife to fifty-seven, with at least nine pieces of supporting ID!

Yeah, that'll do it. Olaf Scholz, direct from Klaus Schwab's Spectre board meeting in the hollowed-out Alp at Davos, is also butching up:

I am sick of seeing such acts of violence occurring in our country.

So will he also be cracking down on kitchenware retail outlets? Well, no, he's not that sick of it. But he has demanded that "the authorities must explain as quickly as possible why the attacker was even still in Germany".

If you're wondering who this Olaf Scholz bloke is, well, he's the Chancellor of Germany. The head of government. So he's "the authorities".

Furthermore, the day before the latest child stabbing he professes to be so "sick of", the Chancellor was condescendingly explaining to Elon Musk - again from the Spectre board meeting - that Europe so does have free speech, lots and lots of it, all over the place. With just one itsy-bitsy-teeny-weeny you-won't-even-notice-it minor qualification...

Shame on Oaf Schitz! https://t.co/xtdW8D6FTo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

We have the freedom of speech in Europe and in Germany. Everyone can say what he wants, even if he is a billionaire. And what we do not accept is if this is supporting extreme-right positions.

So Europe has absolute free speech as long as you agree with Olaf Scholz. "Extreme right" means in this case objecting to, say, the fatal stabbing of two-year-old boys in Bavaria or the "anal branding" of twelve-year-old girls in Yorkshire. Herr Schitz's opponent in next month's election is Alice Weidel, an "extreme right" lesbian in a "civil union" with a fellow "extreme right" Sapphist from Sri Lanka. Because it doesn't get more Hitlerian than a mixed-race couple of non-heterosexual orientation. Frau Weidel is also "sick of" the stabbers. So she's proposing closing Germany's borders.

Whoa, that's way too "sick of". The trick is to object to stabbing in the Scholz/Starmer way: a bit of pro forma huffin' an' a-puffin', and then round up anyone minded to point out that an awful lot of these supposedly "diverse" stabbers seem to be Muslims.

It's Islam. We all know that - and by "all" I mean everyone except politicians, policemen, reporters and baronesses.

Not all Islam, of course, but enough that, in the UK, France, Germany, anywhere west of the Czech Republic, there will be more stabbings in your future. Perhaps one day even members of the political class will be stabbed. Oh, no, wait, that already happened. In 2021 Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times by a - go on, take a wild guess - that's right, a Somali Muslim ...and Sir David's fellow MPs and alleged "friends" rose as one to dishonour him in death and attribute his murder to the increasing incivility in public discourse. If Sir Keir Stürmer were to be stabbed by someone who'd mistaken him for a six-year-old girl, I have no doubt that his successor would immediately announce that it was "a total disgrace" that knives were steeply discounted at Poundland.

It's mass migration in general, and Islam more specifically: Go to Hungary, or even Ukraine - and wait for your daily Diversity Stabbing.

But Peter Lynch died in gaol, and Keir Stabber is still at liberty. The latter has now blamed the Southport carnage on "young men in their bedrooms" - which Rod Liddle amusingly took as prefiguring a crackdown on masturbation. But it's not really funny, is it? Because Sir Keir is, as a practical matter, an accomplice of the stabbers and gang rapists. He would rather your pre-adolescent daughter gets anally branded and your kindergartner dies from up to 122 stab wounds than permit the citizenry to dissent from the state ideology that "diversity is our strength". Which, as a practical matter, means that those who would destroy our society retain a monopoly of violence.

For as long as that lasts.

I watched the images from California - of flames consuming the entirety of Pacific Palisades, and regretted that it was not Whitehall. This is truly Orwellian: war is peace, freedom is slavery, Islamic enforcement is diversity, passivity is strength, making a fuss about stabbed and raped girls is far-right hate speech...

