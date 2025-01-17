Getting Here from There

Programming note: Join Steyn tomorrow, Saturday, for another edition of his Serenade Radio show, On the Town. This week's episode includes a surfeit of prostitutes, highlights from The Mrs O'Leary Songbook, and a glass-half-empty Sinatra Sextet. The fun starts at 5pm Greenwich Mean Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe/12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~Welcome to the sixty-eighth audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time - and our first foray into the work of Robert Hugh Benson. Lord of the World is a far-sighted novel of 1907 looking ahead to the world of the early twenty-first century. Which is to say, right now.

As Mark notes in his introduction, no less a literary critic than Pope Francis says Lord of the World is "a bit heavy at the beginning", but you may instead marvel at how detailed is the author's vision of our time. For a chap writing in 1907, Mr Benson gets a lot of things right - including the rise of the east, the degeneration of western universities, the coming of a European parliament. On the other hand, he's a little ahead of the game on the US absorption of Canada:

Mr. Templeton stopped to cough again. Father Francis sighed and shifted in his chair. "And America?" asked Percy. "Ah! all that is very complicated. But she knew her strength and annexed Canada the same year. That was when we were at our weakest."

To hear Steyn read the first part of Lord of the World, prefaced by Mark's introduction to the work

~We continue to receive appreciative comments about our Christmas Tale for Our Time - Mark's own Plum Duff. Israel Pickholtz, an Israeli member of The Mark Steyn Club, says simply:

That was quite something!

Margaret Hughes, a Steyn Clubber from Wales, fleshes it out a bit:

Plum Duff: Poignant and powerful in equal measure.

From Paul Cathey in Colorado:

I have listened to this story many times since it first appeared in the TFOT. And since then there have been many more diversity puddings, offered by many more darlings of diversity, blowing Britons, and others, to smithereens, or their fellow darlings driving their diversity SUV's through Christmas markets, making diversity puddings out of those unlucky enough to be in their way. And still the mechanically rung Christmas bells are stuck on, '. . . the bell tolls, the bell tolls, the bell tolls, . . ..' For a tale tossed off in a brief moment, its creativity rivals that of The Gift of the Magi by another writer. The Gift of the Mujahidin. Brilliant, Mark.

And one more, from Larry Durham, a South Carolina Steyn Clubber:

I've consumed Plum Duff several times now and each time I've chortled when you describe Carrie Moonbeams' identification by tattoo. However, the paragraphs that follow that discovery are heart wrenching and the latest 'automobile attack' make it even more so.

Thank you, Larry.

And do join us tomorrow evening for Part Two of Robert Hugh Benson's visionary caper.