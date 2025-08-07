The New West

Hello again one and all, and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links.

It was another hot week here in southern Ontario where so much is so, so SO badly managed, and we are still suffering under the "leadership" of what my friend Dean Skoreyko calls "Fat Trudeau" (i.e Doug Ford). Nothing works in this place. The healthcare system is broken, there is a never ending tsunami of mostly low-skill to no-skill migrants entering the country and now our beknighted elites of the Librano federal government are allowing "permanent residents" and newly minted Canadians (whatever that means nowadays) to bring their parents and grandparents. Things are so stupid in Toronto that recently the unionized lifeguards refused to work at municipal outdoor swimming pools because it was, wait for it-too hot.

I could complain a whoooooole lot more, and there are plenty of utterly insane stories down below in the North America section but I guess I should just be grateful that Toronto isn't New Mogadishu. However, it does seem to be at the preliminary stages of being New Gaza City.

(Mark has talked a lot FOR YEARS about the death of theatre and live music with the increase of Islam in major Western cities. More bars will close, music will be banned because it is haram and Pride will be a distant memory. Dogs will be outlawed - also haram, and good luck to all the ladies out there keeping your own personal rhymes-with-Delores.)

Here's the ridiculous Mayor of Toronto wassallam aleikuming a group of not starving newcomers from Gaza, although of course, there is starvation in Gaza.

Anyway, I'm sure this will all work out just fine. The deterioration here in Canada is really starting to pick up steam. Rarely a day goes by nowadays where there isn't an episode of harassment against the Jewish community here - or worse (shootings, vandalized synagogues, streets blocked with Islamic prayer). This is a sign of decline.

The other day, I saw an official City of Toronto billboard in a bus stop that showed a cartoon brown family, named "Rodriguez", and the copy talked about how Toronto is getting ready for more multi-generational housing, like the Rodriguez family, whose abuela likes to go buy empanadas on Sundays. I'm not making this up - I just was not fast enough with my camera to grab a picture (don't worry, Mr. C was driving). I'll try to snap one next week for the record. Given that the housing market is tanking in Canada, my gut feeling is that the political leadership here at all three levels: federal, provincial and municipal, wants the market to completely bottom out so that all levels of government can purchase our properties for peanuts with our own money, and then give "free" housing to the right people: our replacements.

Like I often say, I love to be right, but I'd love to be wrong about this. All of this is part of a coordinated, intentional war on the West and on Western values and of course - the Jews are one of the first targets, but never the last. Melanie Phillips has coined the term "The War of Moral Inversion" to describe what is happening with Israel and in the West in general and I think it's pretty apt.

Alright homies, it's late, and I'm a woman of a certain age and I really need to chill out before I go to bed or I'll have nightmares.

Have a good weekend, and see you in the comments as I'm able.

~

North America:

Boo hoo hoo, the Jews are excluded from Pride in Montreal. Why would anyone want to be there anyway? But regardless, have a nice last few years of Pride with or without Jews, because our new Muslim overlords in Canada are going to ban Pride. Idiots.

Everything seems fine in Nova Scotia. What they don't say in this truly tepid, gutless press release is that he raped, murdered and then DECAPITATED a 12-year old girl. Spell it out, cowards. What a disgusting mess. Shameful.

Democrats want people like this to stay in America.

Interesting.

"The left loves filth. They just can't help themselves. They want prostrate at the feet of noble savages. To guided [sic] by their eternal wisdom and to be absolved by their innate divinity. They have a deep urge to find something or someone to submit to. So they choose filth."

~

Israel and Jews:

Not just a liar, but totally unhinged.

HISTORY GEEK OUT.

The psychological war.

RELATED.

"Three words that changed my life."

~

Jewish Wisdom:

How to find a mentor.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Everything seems fine in Ireland.

RELATED.

Also related: when you import third world savages in order to pay them peanuts to care for the humans that you have no time for, or interest in, why are you surprised when this happens?

This is totally normal, totally fine.

RELATED!

ALSO RELATED.

Great news, but I must say I am rather shocked that he won. Like really shocked.

Everything is going great in Scotland.

It goes like this: migration, doubling and tripling of population, entry into civil service, judiciary, law enforcement, arts and media, education and then WHO ARE YOU GONNA CALL?

Is it too late?

Worse than could ever have been imagined.

RELATED: Math is hard.

SHOCKED!

~

Islam:

The horror.

~

Europe:

Seems nice.

Totally normal.

"I've always supported Palestine, refugees, and Muslims. I don't understand why they would do this to me."

"A French woman's plea for help." GOOD LUCK WITH THAT.

~

Kooks:

You cannot hate the media enough.

~

Human Grace:

Good man.

I did not have totally fangirling a Kardashian on my 2025 bingo card but here we are.

This is A GREAT LINE. Viva La Flirta! Do any of you have good lines? When and how did they work? Alternately, did you try a line and it was a bust? Share your successes and flopparooos in our comment section.

"Rescuers were a raindrop in an ocean of indifference."

You go, girls.

