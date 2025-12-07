Image

Mark Steyn

(How Little It Matters) How Little We Know
Steyn's Song of the Week

by Phil Springer and Carolyn Leigh
created by Brian Savin

https://www.steynonline.com/15802/how-little-it-matters-how-little-we-know

Audio Recording

ImageIf you enjoy Steyn's Song of the Week at SteynOnline and on Serenade Radio, please note that there will be a live stage edition during the 2026 Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favourite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here.

~If you missed Mark's Song of the Week last Sunday on Serenade Radio, here's a chance to hear it at SteynOnline. The composer Philip Springer is five months away from his hundredth birthday. In this episode, he joins Steyn to discuss his second most-recorded song - we'll hear the first at the top of the show, because it's that time of year. But Mark has always preferred the runner-up, and Phil gladly acknowledges the debt he owes tune-wise to Georges Bizet - and a rare musical intervention from his lyricist.

Click above to listen.

~This airing of our Serenade Radio Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. Thank you for your kind responses to this series. Steyn Club members are welcome to comment on this week's show below. Alternatively, anybody can leave his or her thoughts over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York)

5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney)

9pm Thursday London 1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here. Join us next Sunday for a seasonal favourite.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Mark's Most Wanted

  1. Minneapolis, Twinned with Rotherham
  2. The Final Phase
  3. What Do You Want On Your Tombstone?
  4. The Great Betrayal
  5. The Bank Dick: W.C. Fields Forever?

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.