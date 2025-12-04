What do you want on your tombstone?

Hello again, and thanks for being here for another fresh batch of Laura's Links.

I can't believe it's December already. That means it's getting very close to Christmas and Chanukah. I hope all of you who celebrate Christmas are breaking out the lights, getting the trees, playing all the songs (especially all those great classic Christmas tunes written by JOOOZ) and (you know I love you but I will never understand this last one) buying all those matching pajama sets. Why is that a thing? When did it become a thing?

To our Jewish readers, stock up on those potatoes and oil, and get the candles ready!

You know, one of my favourite parts of Chanukah, other than the latkes, is taking in the joy of watching leftist politicians, their Marxists comrades and liberal extremists wish Jews a Happy Chanukah, not really understanding anything about the holiday. It's extremely getting all those good vibes and greetings for the holiday that is literally a celebration of militant Jewish nationalism, a rejection of secular values and a celebration of Jewish military might in addition to all the victory of light over darkness motif.

~

I have really been enjoying Mark's "as I told you/wrote about twenty/thirty sod bollocking years ago" feature. And when I say "enjoy", what I mean of course is OH MAH GAWD IF ONLY SOMEONE HAD LISTENED TO THIS GUY. Anyway, it's not much fun to say 'I told you so' about civilizational collapse. It's fun when the stakes are smaller, and not to do with the end of the civilized world. There are some people and writers and publications around the world that coming to Mark's conclusions, but it's too little too late. One item I saw that makes this point is something that they are calling "the evolutionary bottleneck." That's one way to put it, I guess.

~

There's been lots of talk about Somalia and Somalians lately in the American press and about other populations (I'm looking at you, Afghanistan) that really have no right to be in the civilized world. But can we spend a little bit of time talking about India? There are some very, very sinister cultural norms in India, and lately - especially in Canada - we are seeing much of this "cultural" creep in our neighbourhoods, in the public square and SURPRISE, in reporting on crime. So one more time for those in back - not all cultures are equal. Some cultural practices are inexcusable and some populations are simply uncivilizable.

And lastly, and sort of related, is that some cultures die because of decadence, or "evolutionary bottleneck". Some, like Canada, have elites that create and nurture a culture that celebrates death (abortion and 'medical assistance in dying' a.k.a state murder) and then replaces the original population. The ever so cutely named "medical assistance in dying" will of course be voluntary then mandatory. Canada is a Culture of Death. I'm not at all confident that this course can be corrected.

On that note, I'm going to go back to Christmas music and Chanukah plans. Have a good weekend and will drop by the comment section as I'm able.

~

North America:

Canada is doomed.

Mohammad!

Somali Mohammadians.

Everything is totally fine and normal in Toronto.

The disinformation capital.

Everything is just fine in Ontario.

Perhaps.

The truth about "refugee resettlement" in America. More here.

YOU'RE ALMOST THERE.

The Chicago train attack that should have never happened.

Another reason to hate this woman. What an evil, sick shrew.

~

Jews and Israel:

VDH: The strategic case for supporting Israel.

"No nation globally has expressed readiness to have its forces directly engage Hamas fighters." YA NO KIDDING?

A new fireball in the night.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The guy's name is Islam. Imagine that.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Nothing to see here or here.

More here.

Actual good news. This is something that Trump is very good at: professional revenge. He gives highly persecuted individuals a chance to "trump" their tormentors by appointing them to positions of authority, in their exact professional field, subordinating the tormentors to them. It's fabulous.

~

Europe:

Barbarians. You should read the whole thing, but in case you were wondering, Ryan Al Najjar was murdered by her two brothers, Mohamed and Muhanad. The Daily Mail helpfully informs us that "reports from various countries have shown that there has been an increase in honour killings and abuses in Europe over the last twenty to thirty years". You know what has also increased in Europe over the last twenty to thirty years? Coincidentally, the Muslim population! Imagine the chances?

The article discusses several other murders, like Saga Forsgren Elneborg of Sweden who was murdered by her boyfriend, named - wait for it - Mohamedamin Abdirisek Ibrahim. Mr. Ibrahim decided to kill her "instead of facing the shame of telling his Muslim family that he was expecting a baby with her." Another Mohamedamin? No way. What a coincidence.

"I'm not afraid of Somali success."

~

Middle East:

Maybe Kill the Jews is not such a great primary or solitary public policy focus after all?

~

Human Grace:

The Invisible Woman (this one hit hard).

What do you want on your tombstone?

AGREED.

Neil Oliver: Nature is healing.

I'm in the wrong line of work.

